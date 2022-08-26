Panchalingeshwara Temple Complex In Begur: Know Its Landscape, Architecture, Deities And Festivals Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Travelling about 25 km along the MG Road, driving off Bommanahalli on the Hosur highway in Karnataka, you can reach a small picturesque village called Begur, the semi-urban locality with a predominantly rural touch, where you can still find bullock carts, cattle grazing lazily nearby in fields against the backdrop of trees and the ever-accommodating mother nature.

A busy hub of Sanskrit and Vedic studies, once upon a time, the 1300-year-old Panchalingaeshwara or Begur Temple was built b y the first Chola king, Kulottunga Chola, after whom the Rajasimhanandi of Talakad Ganga Dynasty rebuilt in the 8th century AD. Also known as Naganatheshwara temple, it holds the 18th place in the list of 108 temples.

Each temple is known to grant a certain wish if you pray in the specific praying area in the temple. As per some devotees, there is a chakra-like formation on the flooring stone, right opposite the Linga, where, if you just stand and meditate, you feel dizzy and experience something paranormal. A granite construction, this temple is a picture of simplicity blending in with the cultural grandeur of the place as well. The ambience is sedate with a spiritual aura and allure.

It is believed that originally this temple was constructed by Bodhayana Rishi. As per a local legend, Ravana, the King of Lanka, in disappointment for not having procured the Atma Linga from Lord Shiva came here on his way back to Sri Lanka, to spend a night in this temple. Read on to know more.

Panchalingeshwara Temple Complex: Main Deity

Architecture: Sri Parvati Sametha Nagaeshwara Swamy Linga is the main deity of this temple complex. We can have a peep through the Navaranga, or the praying area in the Sanctum, to have a darshan of the idols of Sri Ganesha, Sri Chamundaeshwari, Sri Kaala Bhairava, Sri Vishnu, Sri Soorya Narayana, Sri Chandra, Sri Sapta Matruka and Sri Kashi Vishwanatha facing north towards Kashi in the Nava Ranga.

This is the only temple where Sun God is facing the west direction from the Linga which is not the position for the Sun as per Vastu shastra. There is small shrine allotted for the Sun god here. It is an arrangement that allows the first rays of the rising sun fall on the Linga. This area is also called Bhaskara kshetra.

The Linga is about 3.5 feet long and adorned with Jasmine, Bilva leaves, Kankambara flowers, Vihbhuti (Sacred Ash), cloth and Sandal paste etc.

Nandi, can be spotted outside the Nava Ranga that is positioned directly opposite to the Linga. Behind Nandi, one can see the Homa kunda or the homa altar. Between the Navaranga and Sanctum is the Sukanaashi room, an area for placing the pooja samagris and the idols used for display during processions.

Benefits:

On the ceiling of this area, you can find carvings of Uma Maheshwara and Ashta Dik Palakas (8 Guarding Angels) exactly below which, there is a colourful Yantra symbol, standing upon which, if you pray for a specific purpose, it gets fulfilled. The Parvati Sametha Nagaeshwara Linga is supposed to eradicate depression, opposition from enemies, chronic diseases, and protection from black magic etc.

Panchalingeshwara Temple Complex: Other Deities

a. Sri Parvati or Dakshina Kali

Architecture: Goddess Parvati, the consort of Nageshwara Swamy is separately enshrined as a five-foot idol, also called Dakshina Kali. The Ganesha installed at the entrance to the Parvati shrine is supposedly the oldest one, around 1300 years old, found in South India. This Ganesha idol, constructed in the Chola tradition, is seen holding a Linga in the right hand. One can also find the Subramanya in serpentine form, Sun God, and a Puranic carving on the wall.

Benefits: Standing on the left side of this idol and praying to her, is sure to cure all blood disorders including blood cancer. She is also worshipped for happiness, affluence and peace of mind.

b. Sri Cholaeshwara Linga

Architecture: The Linga measures about four feet in height, and the Nava ranga has no other idols apart from this. Sukanaashi room has a Nandi idol that measures about two feet in height, placed directly opposite the lord.

Benefits: The ceiling has a carving of Ashta Dik Palakas (Eight Guardian Angels) and Uma Maheswara standing below which you can submit your prayers, if you are an unmarried girl, for early marriage and a good alliance.

c. Sri Kali Kamateshwara Linga

Architecture: The Lord Kali Kamateshwara idol measures about three and a half feet in height, very similar in appearance to the Idol of Mookambika at Kollur, with the Linga placed at its feet.

Lord Ganesha' s idol is installed in the Nava Ranga. An idol of Nandi, situated at the entrance of this shrine, is placed towards the right of the idol, as it is believed that it is not good for Nandi to face Goddess Shakti in an angry form directly.

Benefits: Upon the ceiling here, one can spot a Lotus-shaped carving below which if you stand and pray, your wishes related to getting a progeny, resolution of litigations, problems of health and enemies can be realized.

d. Sri Nagareshwara Linga

Architecture: A huge idol of Nandi, about four feet tall, is positioned directly opposite to the Shrine of Sri Nagareshwara. The Lord Sun's mandir is placed towards the east, facing the west of the Linga of Sri Nagareshwara. In this particular Nava Ranga, one can find the Sri Rama Linga facing south, and also the idols of Sri Chamundaeshwari, Sri Kaalabhairava and Sri Ganesha.

Benefits: Again, the carving of Astha Dik Palakas (Eight Guardian Angels) can be found on the ceiling, For prevention and cure of skin disorders like eczema, business progress and prosperity, you could submit your prayers, standing on the right side of this Linga which is the largest of all Lingas in the complex.

There is a belief, that a five-hooded cobra resides in the temple, to bless and protect the devotees who visit here. At the night, it is believed that the Saptha Rishis (Seven Sages) and Ashta Dik Palakas (Eight Guardian Angels) offer their Poojas.

e. Sri Karnaeashwara Linga

Architecture: This shrine, dedicated to Lord Karneshwara has the smallest Linga which measures about 2 and a half feet. There is a small Nandi in front of this Linga with no idol installed in the Nava ranga and Sukanaashi.

Benefits: The prayers that you submit, while standing at the right side of the Linga, for relief from stomach and intestine ailments, and ear disorders would be surely fulfilled. The prayers you submit, while standing on the left side of the Linga, would be realized if you are facing the issues of paralysis, nervous problems and brain disorders.

There is also a Nava Graha Mantapa, near the Shrine of Sri Parvati, in this temple. The temples are separated by a 1 and 2 km distance from each other. In the temple, the Mahashivaratri is grandly celebrated.

How To Reach:

Commuting facility can be availed through BMTC buses and autos. Transportation facilities to this village is not a problem through BMTC buses. There are five major roads that connect Begur to rest of Bangalore.

• The Begur - Jigani road is an 80 feet road.

• Begur to Hosur road via AECS (HAL) layout.

• Begur to Bannerghatta road via Hulimavu.

• Begur to Bommanahalli via Hongasandra.

• Begur to Electronic City via Bettadasanapura.

Panchalingeshwara Temple Complex: Festivals

During Chaitra (March-April) Dwaja Rohana or hoisting the Vrishabha Flag on Dwaja Stambham (Flag Mast) is conducted inside the Temple.

On the seventh day the Chariot Festival commences, and about 20 Utsava Moorthis from neighbouring Temples arrive in palanquins to participate in the grandeur and glory of the festival here.

During this time, the Kalyana utsava or marriage ceremonies of Gods Nageshwara and Parvati is conducted.

On the thirteenth day, Shayanotsava for the Gods are carried out.

During October-November, on Karthik Somavara, the temple is open for special pujas from 5 AM to 10 PM.

During Navaratri Festival (Oct-Nov), Lalitha Sahasranama Pooja is performed to the Goddess and on the (Vijaya Dashami day, the idols of Gods and Goddesses are carried out in procession around the entire village in an adorned palanquin.

On Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami and Shankara Jayanthi (Adi Shankaracharya's birthday, the temple conducts abhishekas.

Kalyanotsava can be performed on request wherein the temple priest decides the timings and dates.

Pradosha pujas are performed in the evening on the second day before the new moon.

Dhanurmasa pujas are performed at 3.30 am and Managalarati is completed before it is dawn.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.