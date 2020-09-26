Padmini Ekadashi 2020: Date, Muhurta, Rituals, Katha And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most auspicious fasts throughout the year. There are a total of 24 Ekadashis in a year which means every month consists of two Ekadashi fasts. One such Ekadashi vrat is Padmini Ekadashi which will be celebrated on 27 September 2020.

The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the nurturer of the Universe as per Hinduism. Today we are going to tell you more about this day. If you are observing this fast or have little to no knowledge about this festival can scroll down the article.

Date And Muhurta Of Padmini Ekadashi

Every year Padmini Ekadashi is observed on the ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha (one of the two fortnights) in the month of Adhik, also known as Malamaas. This year the date falls on 27 September 2020. The muhurta for Padmini Ekadashi 2020 will begin at 06:59 pm on 26 September 2020 and will end at 07:46 pm on 27 September 2020. Those who will observe a fast on this day can do the paran on 28 September 2020 from 06:12 am to 08:36 am.

Rituals Of Padmini Ekadashi

Those who are observing a fast on this day can follow these rituals to worship Lord Vishnu on Padmini Ekadashi. The rituals are as follows:

On this day, the devotees of Lord Vishnu need to wake up early and take a holy bath.

After this, they must wear clean clothes and make a resolution to observe the fast with full austerity and honesty.

People should then worship Lord Vishnu and offer Him various flowers, fruits, offerings, clothes and Tulsi leaves.

Light a Diya, earthen lamp and offer Him yellow cloth.

After this, they need to either recite or listen to the Vishnu Puran, a holy book comprising the teachings of Lord Vishnu.

During the evening, perform His arati and distribute Prasad among children, elderly and needy people.

Katha

The Katha of Padmini Ekadashi is quite auspicious and hearing or reading it can bring positivity in one's life. Once Yudhisthira, the eldest of the Pandavas asked Lord Krishna to narrate him the katha of Padmini Ekadashi. So Lord Krishna agreed. He said that the Katha of Padmini Ekadashi was first narrated to Devarshi Narad Muni, who then narrated the same to devotees of Lord Vishnu.

The story is about a king named Kriti Virya of Mahishmati who was mighty, wealthy and noble. He and his beloved queen Padmini had all sorts of happiness and luxuries but a child. The couple often prayed to bear a child. This is when a sage advised them to do a strict penance for bearing a child. Listening to this, the royal couple went deep into a jungle and spent years and years in a strong penance and austerity. Oen day the queen met Devi Anususya. Anusuya advised the queen to observe a fast on the Ekadashi falling in Malamas. The queen agreed and observed a strict fast on Purushottam Ekadashi. Finally, Lord Vishnu blessed the couple with a child and said that the child will gain immense name and fame. Soon the royal couple gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby boy named Kartavirya.

Since that day, people consider Padmini Ekadashi quite important.

Significance

The day is also known as Purushottam Ekadashi.

This festival is observed only when Malamaas month falls in a year.

Since this festival occurs during the Chaturmas period and once in years, therefore, this festival has a great importance.

On this day, it is believed that doing the Kirtan and singing the Bhajans of Lord Vishnu can bring blessings to His devotees.

On this one must not speak lies or insult any woman.

The day holds a great significance in the lives of those who are devotees of Lord Vishnu.

People organise religious service and provide free meals to poor and needy people.