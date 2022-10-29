November 2022: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Weddings, Housewarming Ceremonies, Education, Property Purchas Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Muhurat is the astrological terminology for bad and good timings. Tasks started on auspicious datesget positive outcomes and if conducted in a negative muhurat, defeat the very purpose. By positive outcome, it means that it will yield the maximum result as per what destiny has written for you if you carry out the task in a good muhurat.

In astrology, muhurats are very crucial moments that decide the loss or gain for that task. Muhurat helps one to execute his plans to success without any hindrance. It brings together the collective energy of planets in such a way as to nullify the evil effects associated with a particular task. The time of birth is under no one's control but once we are born, we can control the timing of the events. Actually, the time of an event is nothing but the birth of that event, upon which the destiny of that task depends. Focussing on tasks in shubh muhurat increases chances of success.

There are certain auspicious dates for the whole month of November 2022and inauspicious dates as well for housewarming ceremonies, weddings, mundan ceremonies, starting education and property registration. Read on to know about them.

Hindu Auspicious Dates And Muhurats In November 2022

Auspicious Dates For Performing Ceremonies In November 2022

02 November 2022, 03 November 2022, 05 November 2022, 06 November 2022, 10 November 2022, 14 November 2022, 20 November 2022, 28 November 2022, 29 November 2022

07 November2022 - Good time till 4:16 pm

01 November 2022- Good time after 12:06 pm

19 November 2022- Good time after 10:29 am

21 November 2022- Good time till 10:07 am

24 November 2022 -Good time till 7:37 pm

27 November 2022 -Good time after 4:26 pm

30 November 2022 -Good time till 8:58 am

Bad dates - These dates should be completely avoided - 08 November 2022, 09 November 2022, 11 November 2022, 16 November 2022,18 November 2022 and 22 November 2022

1. Auspicious Dates For The Marriage Ceremony

Date- 21 November 2022 (Monday)| Muhurat- 12:14 am to 06:49 am, Nov 22| Nakshatra - Swati | Tithi - Trayodashi

November 2022 (Monday)| 12:14 am to 06:49 am, Nov 22| - Swati | - Trayodashi Date- 24 November 2022 (Thursday) | Muhurat- 03:04 pm to 07:37 pm | Nakshatra - Anuradha | Tithi - Pratipada

November 2022 (Thursday) | 03:04 pm to 07:37 pm | - Anuradha | - Pratipada Date-25 November 2022 (Friday) | Muhurat- 10:45 pm to 06:52 am on 26 November | Nakshatra - Mula | Tithi- Tritiya

November 2022 (Friday) | 10:45 pm to 06:52 am on 26 November | - Mula | Tritiya Date- 27 November-2022 (Sunday) | Muhurat- 09:34 pm to 06:54 am on 28 November | Nakshatra- Uttara Ashadha |Tithi- Panchami

2. Auspicious Dates And Muhurats For Griha Pravesh Or Housewarming Ceremony

The month of November will start with Uttara Ashadha which continues from 31 October 2022. November 2022 has another Uttara Ashadha falling on the 28th of November 2022.

Date- 28 November 2022, Monday

Start Time: 06:27 am

End Date 28 November 2022, Monday

End time: 10:29 am

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

3. Auspicious Dates And Muhurats For Mundan Ceremony

03 November 2022 07:05am -08:11 am, 10:30am -03:44 pm , 05:09 am-06:44 pm

06 November 2022 07:08 am-10:18 am, 12:22 am-04:57 pm

11 November 2022 07:40 am-09:59 am

13 November 2022 11:55 am-03:04pm, 04:29 pm-06:05 pm

14 November 2022 07:28 am-09:47 am, 11:51 am-16:25 pm, 06:01 pm-07:56 pm

20 November 2022 07:19 am-11:27 am

21 November 2022 11:23 am-02:33 pm, 03:58 pm-07:29 pm

25 November 2022 07:23 am-09:04 am, 11:08 am-03:42 pm, 05:17 pm-07:13 pm

28 November 2022 02:05 pm-03:30 pm

30 November2022,08:44am-10:48am

4. Auspicious Dates And Muhurats For Property Registrations In The Month Of November 2022

Date- 03 November 2022 | Day- Thursday| Nakshatra- Purva Bhadrapada | Tithi- Ekadashi Time: 12:49 am to 06:35 am, 04 November

Date- 04 November 2022| Day-Friday| Nakshatra-Purva Bhadrapada| Tithi-Ekadashi| Dwadashi Time- 06:35 am to 12:12 am| 05 November

Date-11 November 2022| Day-Friday| Nakshatra-Mrigashirsha| Tithi-Tritiya|, Chaturthi Time- 06:40 am to 06:41 am|, 12 November

Date-17 November 2022| Day-Thursday| Nakshatra-Magha, Purva Phalguni| Tithi:Ashtami, Navami |Time- 06:45 am to 06:46 am|18 November

Date-18 November 2022| Day-Friday| Nakshatra-Purva Phalguni| Tithi-Navami, Dashami| Time- 06:46 am to 11:08 pm

Date-24 November 2022| Day-Thursday| Nakshatra-Anuradha| Tithi-Pratipada| Time-06:51 am to 07:37 pm

Date-25 November 2022| Day-Friday| Nakshatra-Mula| Tithi-Dwitiya, Tritiya| Time-05:21 pm to 06:52 am|, 26 November

5. Auspicious Dates And Muhurat For New Jobs

Date: 06 November 2022 | Time: 08:00 am-10:18 am, 12:22pm -04:57 pm

Date: 14 November 2022 | Time: 03:00 pm-04:25 pm, 06:01 pm-07:56 pm

Date:28 November 2022 | Time: 08:52 am-12:38 pm 02:05 pm-03:30 pm

6. Auspicious Dates For Education, Or Vidyarambh

Date- 03 November 2022 |Time- 10:30 am - 03:44 pm and 05:09 pm - 18:44 pm| Nakshatra- Sravana |Thithi- Shukla Paksha Navami

Date- 06 November 2022 |Time- 08:00 am - 10:18 am and 12:22 noon- 04:57 pm| Nakshatra: Bhadra |Thithi- Shukla Paksha Dwadashi

Date 13 November 2022 | Time: 09:51 am - 03:04 pm and 04:29 pm- 06:05 pm| Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha | Thithi- Shukla Paksha Chaturthi

Date 18 November 2022|Time: 01:17 pm - 05:45 pm| Nakshatra: Magha|Thithi: Krishna Paksha Ashtami

Date 20 November 2022|Time: 09:23 am - 01:09 pm and 02:37 pm - 07:33 pm|Nakshatra: Phalguni|Thithi: Krishna Paksha Dashami

7. Auspicious Days For Vehicle Purchase

02 November 2022, Wednesday| 09:09 pm to 06:34 am, 03 November|Dhanishtha

03 November 2022, Thursday|06:34 am to 12:49 am, 04 November|Shatabhisha

06 November 2022, Sunday| 06:37 am to 04:28 pm|Revati

10 November 2022, Thursday|06:32 pm to 06:40 am, 11 November|Rohini

11 November 2022, Friday | 06:40 am to 08:17 pm| Mrigashirsha

13 November 2022, Sunday|10:18 am to 06:43 am, 14 November |Punarvasu

14 November 2022, Monday|06:43 am to 03:23 am, 15 November| Punarvasu

28 November 2022, Monday|10:29 am to 06:55 am, 29 November| Shravana

30 November 2022, Wednesday| 08:58 am to 06:12 am, 01 December|Shatabhisha

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

