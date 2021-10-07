Navratri 2021: Beautiful Nine Colours Associated With Each Day And Their Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Navratri 2021 is here and Indians will be celebrating the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. This auspicious 9-day festival falls in the month of Ashwin. These beautiful colours represent the divine and beautiful qualities that the Goddess possesses and what all humans must aspire to become. It is during these days, people witness diverse cultures, traditions for the nine days of the Durga Puja. The festival is mostly celebrated in the northern and western part of India and people organise dance competitions and gatherings to celebrate the spirit of the festival.

Pandal hopping, attending huge feasts and meeting friends is something we all look forward to even if our plans will get affected by COVID-19 guidelines and we have to abide by the rules for a safer environment for everyone, we have curated a list of nine colours along with their significance that is dedicated to each day of Navratri this year in 2021 so that you can wear these vibrant colours and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Navratri 2021: Nine Colours Associated With Each Day And Their Significance

Navratri Day 1 (October 7, Thursday) This is Day 1 (Ghatasthapana/Pratipada) of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shilaputri and therefore, the colour associated with this day is Yellow. This colour symbolises happiness, joy and cheerfulness. Navratri Day 2 (October 8, Friday) This is Day 2 (Dwitiya) of Navratri and is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini and therefore, the colour associated with this day is Green. This colour symbolises the various qualities of mother nature, which means caring, giving and kindness. Navratri Day 3 and 4 (October 9, Saturday) This is Day 3 and 4 (Tritiya and Chaturthi) of Navratri and is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta (3rd Day) and Kushmanda (4th Day). The colour associated with this day is Grey. This colour symbolises the will and power to destroy evil or bad qualities that one possess. Navratri Day 5 (October 10, Sunday) This is Day 5 (Panchami) of Navratri and is dedicated to Goddess Skanda Mata. The colour associated with this day is Orange. This colour symbolises brightness, knowledge and tranquillity. Navratri Day 6 (October 11, Monday) This is Day 6 (Shashti) of Navratri and is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani. The colour associated with this day is White. This colour symbolises purity, serenity, peace and calmness. Navratri Day 7 (October 12, Tuesday) This is Day 7 (Saptami) of Navratri and is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri. The colour associated with this day is Red. This colour symbolises the power and anger required to remove or uproot evil. Navratri Day 8 (October 13, Thursday) This is Day 8 (Ashtami) of Navratri and is dedicated to Goddess Maha Gauri. The colour associated with this day is Royal Blue. This colour represents divine energy. Navratri Day 9 (October 14, Friday) This is Day 9 (Navami) of Navratri and is dedicated to GoddessSiddhidhatri. The colour associated with this day is Pink. This colour symbolises compassion, kindness and purity. Navratri Day 10 (October 15, Saturday) This is the 10th day (Dashami/Dusshera) of Navratri and Durga Puja and all festivities culminate on this day. The colour associated with this day is Purple and it represents passion and energy to achieve one's goal.