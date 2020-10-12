Navratri 2020: Colours To Wear On Each Day Of The Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, (a manifestation of Goddess Parvati, also known as Adishakti) and Her nine different forms is just a few days ahead. The festival is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

The festival also marks the beginning of the auspicious Devi Paksha, an auspicious time period as per the Hindu tradition. This year the festival begins on 17 October 2020 and will stay till 25 October 2020. On 26 October 2020 people will be observing Dussehra the day that marks the victory of good over evil.

To celebrate the day in a memorable way, Hindus across the country celebrate the festival as per the rituals. One of the rituals of Navratri is wearing specific coloured clothes. This is because each day of Navratri is dedicated to nine different Goddesses. So today we are here to tell you which colours to wear during Navratri. Read on:

17 October 2020- Grey

The first day of Navratri is known as Ghatsthapana or Prathama. This is the day when people worship Goddess Shailputri. As per Hindu mythology, Shailputri is the first manifestation of Goddess Parvati. In this form, She is the daughter of mountains. On this day devotees should wear Grey coloured clothes. If not possible then you can try including a grey colour in your attire.

18 October 2020- Orange

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, the mystic and unmarried form of Goddess Durga (Parvati). It is believed that Goddess Parvati performed a tough penance in Her Brahmacharini form to get Lord Shiva as Her husband. On this day, devotees should wear an orange colour dress. The orange colour symbolises tranquility, knowledge, austerity and brightness and therefore the colour is associated with the Brahmacharini form of the Goddess Durga.

19 October 2020

The third day or the Tritiya of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. She is one of the forms of the Goddess. The name Chandraghanta means, the one who has a half-moon shaped like a bell on her head. Since Maa Chandraghanta represents peace, purity and serenity, devotees should wear white clothes on this to symbolise the same.

20 October 2020

The fourth day of Navratri is observed as the Chaturthi. On this day, devotees of Goddess Durga worship Her Kushmanda manifestation. Kushmanda is believed to be the source of cosmic energy. Since in Her Kushmanda form, Goddess Durga also represents the passion and anger to destroy evil, devotees should wear red coloured clothes on this day. The colour itself symbolise intense passion and auspiciousness.

21 October 2020

On the fifth day of Navratri in Panchami, people worship the Skandamata form of Goddess Durga. In this form, the Goddess is seen with Her son Skanda, also known as Kartikeya. She blesses Her devotees with children, parental bliss, affection, prosperity and salvation. She purifies the heart of those who worship Her devotedly. On this day, you should wear a Royal Blue coloured dress. The colour is associated with prosperity, love, affection, etc.

22 October 2020

The sixth day of Navratri also known as Shashthi is dedicated to the Katyayani form of Goddess Durga. In this form, She is seen as the slayer of the demon Mahishaasur. Therefore, She is also known as Bhadrakali aur Chandika. Since in Her Katyayani form, She slew the demon and spread joy and cheerfulness in the universe, devotees should wear yellow coloured clothes on this day.

23 October 2020

The seventh day or Saptami in Navratri is dedicated to the Kalratri form of Goddess Durga. In this form, the Goddess looks fierce and destructive. She is known for destroying all the evil such as greed, lust, etc. along with demon entities, negative energies, spirits, ghosts, etc. She is also known as Shubhamkari, Chandi, Kali, Mahakali, Bhairavi, Rudrani and Chamunda. Similar to Katyayani, She is also the warrior form of Goddess Durga. Contrary to Her fearsome look and fierce laughter, She always protects and nourishes Her devotees and bestows eternal peace and prosperous life. To worship Kalratri, devotees should wear green coloured clothes.

24 October 2020

The eighth day of Navratri is known as Maha Ashtami. This is the day when devotees of Goddess Durga worship the Mahagauri form of the Goddess. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Pravati in Her Mahagauri form. When Goddess Parvati was doing penance for years in Her Brahmacharini form, Lord Shiva took notice of Her devotion and pure love for Him. He then stood before the Goddess but due to tough penance, Her body appeared darker and weak. This is when Lord Shiva poured the pious Gangaajal from His Kalash on Goddess Parvati. Due to this, Her body turned milky white and She looked divine. It is believed that the Mahagauri fulfills the wish of Her devotees and blesses them with purity. Therefore, wearing peacock green clothes on this day can be beneficial for you. This is because the colour symbolises the fulfillment of wishes and desires.

25 October 2020

On the last day of Navratri, i.e Navami, people worship the Siddhidhatri form of Goddess Durga. She is believed to be the source of all divine energy, skills, knowledge and insight. She blesses Her devotees with the same and helps them in achieving their goals. Wearing Purple coloured clothes on this day can be fruitful for you as the colour represents goal, energy, ambition and determination.

Above all, always remember it's a pure heart and intention that will help you in seeking blessings from the Almighty.

May Goddess Durga bless you with power, skills, peace and prosperity.

Jai Mata Di.