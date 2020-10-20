For Quick Alerts
Navratri 2020 Day 5: Know About Mata Skandamata, Puja Vidhi And Her Significance
Festivals
oi-Prerna Aditi
By Prerna Aditi
The fifth day of Navratri is known as Panchami and on this day, people worship Goddess Durga (Parvati) in Her manifestation of Skandamata. In this form, She is the mother of Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya. Lord Skanda is the eldest son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
She is seen riding a lion and holding infant Skanda with Her right arm. This year Skandmata will be worshipped on 21 October 2020. To know more about the deity, scroll down the article to read more.
Navratri 2020 Day 4: Know About Mata Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Significance And Mantras
Puja Vidhi
- On this day, devotees should wake up early and freshen up.
- Then you should take a bath and wear new or clean clothes.
- After this, give a sacred bath to the idol of Goddess Durga.
- Then place the idol on a lotus flower.
- Offer Her red flowers and bhog to the Goddess.
- Now you need to perform the complete Sadhna of pure chakra.
- For this, you need to sit on a blanket or a seat consisting of Kush.
- Then close your eyes and perform the Stuti of the Goddess.
Significance Of Skandamata
- Mata Skandamata is the four-armed manifestation of Goddess Durga.
- She holds lotus flowers in Her upper hands.
- Her left hand is always in the Abhay Mudra for blessing Her devotees with contentment, salvation, prosperity and strength.
- She carries infant Skanda in Her lap and holds him with Her right hand.
- She is also known as the 'Goddess Of Fire'.
- Her complexion is as white as milk and She sits on a lotus flower and therefore, She is also known as Padmasana.
- It is believed that She holds divine intelligence and fulfills the wishes of Her devotees.
- Those who worship Mara Skandamata selflessly and devotedly gain treasures of life. For example, She will grant immense wisdom and intelligence to even an illiterate person, provided he worships Her with pure intention.
- She blesses childless couples with beautiful and intelligent children.
- One can attain salvation by simply worshipping Goddess Skandamata.
- On this day, people should offer red flowers and bhog to the Goddess.
- Wearing yellow clothes on this day can bring you blessings of the Goddess.
Navratri 2020: Important Elements Used For Making Goddess Durga's Idols
Mantra
- ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नम:
Oṃ Devī Skandamātāyai Namaḥ
- सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माश्रितकरद्वया. शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी.
Sinhasangata nityam padmashritkardvya, Shubhdastu sada Devi Skandmata Yashswini
navratri 2020 navratri navaratri durga puja 2020 durga puja dussehra 2020 dussehra
Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
