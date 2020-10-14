Navratri 2020: Important Elements Used For Making Goddess Durga's Idols Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

When it comes to Navratri, the celebration is incomplete without the mesmerising idols of Goddess Durga. This year the Navratri will begin on 17 October 2020 and will go on till 25 October 2020. During these nine days, people across the country will be worshipping the nine different forms of Goddess Durga.

Apart from worshiping Goddess Durga, one of the major attractions for devotees is visiting various idols and enjoying the celebration. We are sure at times you may wonder how these idols are made. If you are thinking the idols are made using only mud and colors then you may be wrong.

To know what those elements are, scroll down the article to read more.

1. Cow Urine

The urine of cows has great importance in Hinduism. This is because the cow is considered a holy animal in Hinduism as she nourishes us with her milk just like a mother does. She feeds us on the milk which is supposed to be the food of her child.

2. Soil From Brothels

The soil from the threshold of brothels is one of the most important elements used in making the idols of Goddess Durga. This is because when people enter the brothels, they leave behind their austerity and purity. Due to this, the soil of brothels is considered quite an auspicious thing in the world.

3. Cow Dung

The cow dung just like the cow urine has a great significance in Hindu culture. The cow dung is used in various spiritual and religious activities. You will never find any religious activity taking place without cow dung. It is also used to purify one's household. While making the idols of the Goddess, the cow dung is mixed with soil and cow urine.

4. Mud From Ganga

If you belong to the Hindu community or have a good knowledge of this religion, you will agree that the river Ganga is being referred to as the Holy Mother. People consider it's water and mud quite auspicious and always include it in religious activities. The idols of Goddess Durga are therefore made using the muds from the banks of the Ganga river.

5. Straws

A statue prepared using mud, soil and cow dung can't stand on its own and therefore, to make it rigid and strong, straws are used. People generally use the straw and husk of wheat and paddy crops. Using the straw and husk emphasises the status and importance of farmers in our society.

6. Bamboo Sticks

To give strong support and proper shape to the idols, artists use the bamboo sticks. The bamboo sticks are first used to give a rough figure of the idols and then straws are tied against the bamboo to make a dummy statue and then mud is applied on it.

7. Ganga Jal

The Ganges is one of the sacred rivers in Hinduism. The river is considered so pure that people believe taking a dip into its water can wash away one's sins. While making the idols of Goddess Durga, artists always include the holy water of Ganga.

Now that you have known how the beautiful idols of Goddess Durga are made, we hope you will enjoy your Durga Puja even more. May Goddess Durga bless you.