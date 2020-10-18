Navratri 2020 Day 3: Here’s The Puja Vidhi, Significance And Mantras Of Chandraghanta Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

On the third day of Navratri, devotees of Goddess Durga worship Her in the form of Chandraghanta, the third manifestation of Goddess Durga. Chandraghanta means the one who has a half-moon shaped like a bell on her head.

In this form, Goddess Durga is seen wearing a red saree and riding a tiger. She has a crescent moon on Her head. This year Maa Chandraghanta will be worshipped on 19 October 2020. Today we are here to tell you more about Goddess Chandraghanta. Scroll down the article to know about the legends and significance associated with Her.

Puja Vidhi

Devotees need to wake up early and freshen up.

They then need to clean the house and take a bath.

After this wear clean or new clothes.

Now give a holy bath to the idol of Goddess Durga with the help of panchamrit.

Offer fruits, flowers, new cloth, Roli, Chandan, betel leaves, moli and bhog to the deity.

Light a Diya and incense sticks.

Sprinkle Ganga Jal and fold your hands.

Recite the Durga Charitable and mantras of Chandraghanta.

Perform aarti of the deity and seek Her blessings.

Significance Of Chandraghanta

Chandraghanta is derived from two words namely, 'Chandra' meaning moon in Sanskrit and 'ghanta' meaning bell.

Goddess Chandraghanta is seen having ten hands in which She holds a trident, sword, Gada, lotus flower, bow, arrows, Japa mala and kamandal.

Her red saree symbolises passion for slaying the wrong and negativity while the tiger symbolises bravery.

Her left hand is in Varada Mudra while Her right hand is in Abhaya Mudra.

Chandraghanta is the warrior form of Goddess Parvati.

She is fierce and slays the evils and spirits from the universe.

It is said that during the battle with demons, Her bell produced a sound vibration that slew many demons.

She is always in a warring posture, ready to destroy all the foes and negativity.

Lord Shiva sees Goddess Chandraghanta as the symbol of grace, beauty and charm.

It is said that if a devotee of Goddess Durga hears a divine sound or experiences divine fragrance, then it is said that the person is blessed by Goddess Chandraghanta.

Mantras Of Chandraghanta

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

We wish you a Happy Navratri. May Maa Chandraghanta bless you with bravery, strength, power, courage and prosperity.

Jai Mata Di.