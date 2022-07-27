Nag Panchami 2022 : Mantras To Chant According To Zodiac Signs Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Since Vedic times, snake worship has occupied a major part of many ritualistic observances. Naga means the snake, and this occupies a venerable position in our religious lore and practices.Nag Panchami is one such ritual that is observed on Shukla paksha Panchami during Shravan month, that is, during July-August. Read on for detailed information.

Nag Panchami 2022: Date

Nag Panchami festival will be celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month. This year this festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, 02 August 2022.

Nag Panchami 2022: Natural Habitats

The Nagas are the inhabitants of a portion of the underworld which, confer fertility and prosperity upon the devotees, wherever they are worshipped, be it a meadow, a shrine, a temple, by a person, or even by a kingdom. The Nagas are, found virtually everywhere - below the ground, under the sea, inside lakes, on the mountains and trees and inside the borrows.

Also seen as symbols of fertility, the serpents have associated religious implications. After the cow, it is the snake that is most revered animal since ancient times. Legendary serpents, such as Sesha and Vasuki contributed to the elevated status that the snakes enjoy in the animal kingdom. You can see the Naga slabs erected under Peepal tree in every village, and city, being worshipped by women residing nearby.

Snakes, although exhibit totally non-human traits they are still seen as an astounding blend of human and serpentine energies. These fabulous beings are also thought to have been invested with a power of speech and divine wisdom. In peninsular India, they have been worshipped in the form of Cobra.

Nag Panchami Mantras: Why Is The Snake Worshipped?

The snake is worshipped for the accomplishment of several desires, like fertility, protection, poison removal, securing hidden treasure, or for repentance for sins, or to mitigate the Naga dosha (harm occurring from the anger of snakes). Snakes are also worshipped in their natural habitats like anthills, with milk, incense, and prayers. In some parts of India, Nagas are worshiped as harbingers of fertility, even though they are believed to cause drought and floods.

South Indian women, in order to improve their chances of conception, set up Naga stone images (Nagashila) in their backyards or home temples. On the special day of Nag Panchami, Nag Devta is worshipped in all 12 avatars all over North India. Festival of Nagapanchami is to prove that snake is not an foe but a friend of man. The agricultural country of India needs snakes protect its fields because snakes subsist on rodents, rats and insects that damage crops, and hence they are respectfully called 'Kshetrapal'.

Nag Panchami 2022: The Naga Cult

You will not only find plenty of snake temples in India, but also special forest reserves for the Nagas (Naga Vana). Some say that the Nairs of Kerala were warriors of the Naga cult (Nagavamshis). Each Nair household had a separate place for a sacred snake grove. In Mangalore, especially in Kukke Subramanya, rituals like Ashlesha Bali, and worship of Nagas on a large scale (Nagaradhane) are conducted. Down south, Lord Subramanya is worshipped in entirely or half human serpentine shape especially on the Shashti tithi, with astothara stotras such as Sri Naga Devata Ashtottara Shata Namavali and Sri Naga Namavali (names of 78 super serpents).

On Naga Panchami, of Shraavana (July-August), Hindu followers visit snake temples, or worship the Naga idols or the anthills. Girls consider this as a sacred day wherein they can pray for their brothers' welfare. The serpent Goddess Mansa Devi is widely worshipped in Bengal. The Yajurveda Samhita has a section that contains prayers to the snakes. In the sacred text of Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna informs Arjuna that he symbolizes Vasuki and Ananta in the Serpentine kingdom.

Naga Panchami 2022: Mantras For All Sun Signs

It is all the more important to celebrate this festival in the month of Shravan as this month is very dear to Lord Shiva. Naga Devata, when worshipped with due care, removes all troubles of his devotees. Astrologically, there are some Naga Mantras that correspond to every zodiacal sign, whose utterance removes all cares and pains from the lives of devotees.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April: Om Giri Namah

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May: Om Bhudhar Namah

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Om Vyal Namah

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July: Om Kakodar Namah

Leo: 23 July - 22 August: Om Sarang Namah

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Om Bhujang Namah

Libra: 23 September - 22 October: Om Mahidhar Namah

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November: Om Vishdhar Namah

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December: Om Ahi Namah

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January: Om Achal Namah

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February: Om Nagpati Namah

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March: Om Shell Namah

Naga Panchami Mantras: Puja Rituals

Wake up in the Brahmi hours, take a bath, and pray to Naga Devata (Snake God). Light a lamp in your puja mandir after which visit a Shiva temple and offer worship to the naga idol present there. Present a cup of milk to the Naga and also offer prasad to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha. Perform aarti and recite the Vrat Katha for Naga Panchami.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons