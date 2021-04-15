Ramadan 2021: Some Myths And Facts Associated That One Need To Know Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Ramadan is said to be the ninth month of as Islamic year. It is considered to be one of the most sacred months and Muslims all over the world. Every year Muslims across the world observe Roza (fast) throughout this month. They avoid consuming any external food or water after the Sehri or Suhoor, i.e., sunrise or before the Iftar, i.e., sunset during the entire month. This year Ramadan began on 13 April 2021.

Apart from keeping the fast, Muslims also spend the entire month in worshipping and offering prayers to their deity Allah. They abstain from evil and wrongdoings. People read Quran, the sacred book of Islam.

While you are observing Ramadan, make sure you do not pay heed to some of the myths associated with keeping fasts during Ramadan. Today we have listed down some myths and the facts that you need to know. Read on.

Myth 1: Muslims Should Fast During Ramadan As The Religion Says So

Fact: Though observing a fast is one of the pillars of Islam, Ramadan is not only about keeping fasts. It is also about eliminating all kinds of negativity, lust, greed, anger, evil thoughts, etc. from one's mind. It is the time to do good to others and spend time with one's family. During the entire month, one should spend more and more time worshipping Allah and doing noble works. Even though a person is observing fasts during Ramadan but is doing wrong things and hurting people, he/she won't be blessed by Allah.

Myth 2: Ramadan Is Observed At The Same Time Of The Year

Fact: Ramadan is observed as per the Islamic calendar. Since the calendar depends upon the phases of the moon, the date varies every year. Therefore, Ramadan isn't observed at the same time every year.

Myth 3: It Is Mandatory For Everyone To Observe The Fasts

Fact: In Islam, it is stated that menstruating, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, children, elderly and ill people are exempted from observing the fast. Those who are travelling can also avoid observing a fast. However, one can compensate the loss on some other day or during a specified period as per the Islamic calendar.

Myth 4: One Cannot Swallow Even The Spit

Fact: Since spit is produced within one's body and isn't used for nourishment, it can be swallowed. There's no need to spit.

Myth 5: If A Person Eats Or Drinks Something Unknowingly, The Fast Breaks

Fact: Unless a person eats or drinks something consciously, the fast isn't broken. In case, he/she consumes something accidentally then that doesn't mean that his/her fast broke. The person should continue the fast till the end. In fact, the person should seek forgiveness from the Almighty and continue the fast as it is.

Myth 6: One Can Eat And Drink As Much During The Iftar

Fact: Just because one can have food after Iftar, doesn't mean he/she can eat as much and gorge. Ramadan is also about worshipping and praying to Allah. Therefore, people should try to eat and drink to the limit. This is because overeating can cause sleep or indigestion and thus, the person may not be able to dedicate his time in worshipping the Lord.

Myth 7: One Needs To Be Good Only During the Ramadan

Fact: It is not that you need to practice abstinence and nobility only during the holy month. Ramadan teaches us to be calm, kind-hearted and good each and every moment. One should never do anything that may hurt one's sentiments and emotions. Muslims should always stay away from lying, hurting or causing discomfort to others irrespective of whether it is Ramdan or not.