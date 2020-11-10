Just In
Dhanteras 2021: Date, Significance And Muhurat For Making Purchases On This Day
Dhanteras is the Hindu festival that marks the beginning of Deepawali which is a five day-long festival. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the festival is celebrated two days before Diwali, the festival of light. This year the festival will be observed on 02 November 2021. On this day, people worship Lord Kuber, Lord Dhanvantari, Yamrajand Goddess Lakshmi. They also purchase new utensils, vehicles and valuables like gold, silver, etc.
People usually prefer doing their shopping during the auspicious muhurat. This is done to ensure that deities bestow their blessings. Today in this article, we are going to tell you about the muhurat for doing your shopping along with the significance of this day. Scroll down the article to read more.
Date And Puja Muhurat
Every year Dhanteras is observed on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year the date falls on 02 November 2021.
Muhurat For Purchasing Valuables
Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes.
Dhanteras Puja on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 06:16 PM to 08:11 PM
Duration - 01 Hour 55 Mins
Yama Deepam on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Pradosh Kaal - 05:35 PM to 08:11 PM
Vrishabha Kaal - 06:16 PM to 08:12 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 11:31 AM on Nov 02, 2021
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021
Significance Of Dhanteras
- It is believed that during the Samundra Manthan (the Churning Of Ocean), Lord Dhanvantari appeared with a pot of amrit (divine nectar). The day on which He appeared was the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik Maas.
- People believe that worshipping Lord Dhanvantari on this day brings various kinds of blessings to one's life.
- Purchasing valuables and jewellery on this day is believed to be quite auspicious.
- Buying new gold and/or silver coins on this day can bring good luck in one's life.
- It is also believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the Samundra manthan along with Lord Kuber.
- People also buy electronic items, clothes, jewellery and vehicles.