Mohini Ekadashi 2022: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha And Significance

Ekadashi fasts holds immense significance in Hinduism. Every month there are two Ekadashi Tithis and each Ekadashi has its own special significance. Special worship of Lord Vishnu is done on the dates of Ekadashi. In this month of May, the first Ekadashi is going to fall on Mohini Ekadashi. The Mohini form of Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this Ekadashi. Let us know about the date, muhurta, worship method and story of Mohini Ekadashi.

Mohini Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time

Mohini Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This year this Ekadashi is going to fall on 12 May. The Ekadashi Tithi will start at 07:32 pm of 11 May and will end at 06:51 pm of May 12. The fasting time will be between 05:32 am to 08:14 am on 13 May.

Mohini Ekadashi 2022: Puja Vidhi And Worship Method

After taking a bath in the morning, take a vow of fasting by offering water to the sun. After this, install the idol of Lord Vishnu in the form of Mohini or install the idols of Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi in the place of worship of the house. After bathing the Lord with Panchamrit, offer Tulsi dal, flowers and Akshat to him. After this, light incense and lamp in front of God. During the worship, chant Vishnu mantras and meditate in the mind. Make sure to donate on Dwadashi tithi. Be sure to read the Mohini Ekadashi Katha before breaking the fast on the next day.

On Ekadashi, observe celibacy and do not consume tamasic things. Consumption of rice is also prohibited on this day.

Do not pluck Tulsi leaves at all on Ekadashi. For worship, keep the leaves plucked a day before.

Mohini Ekadashi 2022: Vrat Katha

On the banks of the Saraswati river there was a city named Bhadravati. There was the rule of a king named Dhritiman. There lived a bania in the same city - Dhanpal. He was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu and was always engaged in virtuous deeds. He had five sons - Sumana, Dyutimaan, Medhavi, Sukrit and Dhrishtabuddhi. Dhrishtabuddhi always indulged in sinful deeds and wasted his father's wealth.

One day his father got fed up and threw him out of the house and he started wandering in the forest. One day Maharishi Kaundinya was coming to the forest after taking a bath in the Ganges, when some splatter from his body and clothes fell on his intellect. This gave him some good sense and he reached Maharishi Kaundinya's ashram with a distraught mind and with folded hands said that having mercy on me, tell me such a fast, so that I can be freed from the virtuous effect. Then Maharishi Kaundinya told him about Mohini Ekadashi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha. Hearing the importance of this Ekadashi, Dhrishtabuddhi observed a ritualistic fast. By observing this fast, he became sinless and, taking a divine body, sat on Garuda and went to Shri Vishnudham.

Mohini Ekadashi 2022: History And Significance

There is an interesting legend associated with the fact why Lord Vishnu had to take the form of Mohini. According to the Puranas, the gods and the demons together churned the ocean. After churning, many types of gems came out of Kshir Sagar and in the end Dhanvatari came out with the nectar urn. On seeing this, a war started between the gods and the demons to get the nectar. In such a situation, Lord Vishnu distracted the deity's attention by taking the incarnation of Mohini. He stopped the demons from becoming immortal by distributing all the nectar to the gods.

