Matsya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance

The term Matsya means 'fish' and therefore, Matsya Jayanti is observed to celebrate Lord Vishnu's first incarnation which is known as Matsya Avatar. Devotees believe that this form of Vishu took birth in Sat Yuga in the form of a gigantic fish and therefore, this day marks his birth anniversary. This avatar of Vishnu is said to be a one-horned fish that appeared during the 'Mahapralay'.

As per the Hindu Calendar, the day coincides with Gangaur festivities and falls in the month of Chaitra on the third day of Sukla Paksha, which means it falls in either March or April. Scroll down to know more about the date, time, puja rituals, history and significance.

Matsya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

This year in 2022, Matsya Jayanti will be observed on Monday, 04 April. The sunrise on 04 April 2022 will be at 6:20 am and the sunset on 04 April 2022 will be at 6:39 pm. Tritiya Tithi begins on 03 April 2022 at 12:38 pm. Tritiya Tithi will end on 04 April 2022 at 1:55 pm.

Matsya Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

In India, there is only one temple of Lord Vishnu's Matsya Avatar known as Nagalapuram Veda Narayana Swamy Temple, which is located in Andhra Pradesh.

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early in the morning and cleanse themselves in the holy water. They keep a strict fast or vrat to please Lord Vishnu which starts from the previous night and continues till the evening of the following day after offering prayers to the diety. Not even a sip of water or a small portion of food is allowed during fasting. The fast can only be broken by worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Apart from that, it is a tradition to stay awake all night and chant vedic mantras. 'Matsya Purana and 'Vishnu Sahasranaam' are recited on this auspicious day. Donations are offered and charities are given in the form of food, money, clothes on this day to the poor and needy.

Matsya Jayanti 2022: Stories And Legends

Legend has it that Lord Vishu took the shape of a huge fish and saved King Manu and Vedas from the great floods. As per the Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu directed a king, Manu to make a ship and take all plant seeds, animals, Vasuki (God of Snakes) and the sacred seven sages and abroad them all on a ship to save them when the great flood arrives.

Scriptures also mention that it was Lord Vishnu' Matsya avatar that saved the universe from a demon called Hayagriva. Devotees believe that it is Lord Vishnu who will save them from all the negative energy and help them get rid of their sins of the past and present and guide them to stay in the right path.

Matsya Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

Lord Vishnu is synonymous with lord of preservation and is considered a major part of the Holy Trinity which includes Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma. It is believed that whenever there is a trouble or threat on the earth, He emerges as a protector. It is believed that Lord Vishnu has 10 incarnations but the first one is Matsya Avatar. This festival is mainly celebrated by the people belonging to the Hindu community. Pujas are organised on this day in temples dedicated to Lord Vishny and special arrangements are also made to celebrate it.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed.

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:00 [IST]