Masi Magham 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

A popular Hindu festival in the southern parts of India and mostly celebrated by people from the Tamil community, Masi Magam, is also known as Maasi Makam and is observed during Makam Nakshatra.

The auspicious day is celebrated on Purnima of Masi month when Magam Nakshatra coincides with the full moon. Therefore, Magha Nakshatra. Makam Nakshatra is also known as Magam and Magha. It is believed that by following the rituals on this day, one can cleanse their bad karma and get rid of their sins so that they can attain salvation after death. People also pay homage to their ancestors by taking a dip in the holy water. This happens once in 12 years when Jupiter transits in Leo.

Masi Magam 2022: Date And Time

This Masi Magam will be observed on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The Magam Nakshathram will begin on 15:14 on 16 February 2022 and Magam Nakshathram will end on 16:11 on 17 February 2022.

Masi Magam 2022: Legend And Stories

There are several legends related to the festival of Masi Magham. One such legend mentions that one day Lord Brahma learned about Lord Shiva's plan to recreate the universe after its destruction. Therefore, Lord Brahma requested Lord Shiva to begin recreation from Kumbakonam ( a sacred temple city in Tamil Nadu). Shiva asked Brahma to fill a pot called Kumbha with Amrit and source the energy from there to recreate the world and place it at the top of Mount Meru. The pot was discovered on the Purnima of Masi month (Masi Magham) and it is believed that the recreation of the universe began from Kumbakonam.

There is another story associated with this auspicious day. There was a king called Vallala od Thiruvannamalai and he was a devotee of Lord Shiva. The king had no children and therefore, he requested Lord Shiva to perform his last rites after his death. On the day of Masi Magam, the king passed away as promised and it was Lord Shiva who performed his last rites on the riverside and provided him salvation. It was on that day, Lord Shiva announced that whoever takes a dip in holy rivers on Masi Magam, that person will get rid of his sins, attain salvation and will be free from the cycle of life and death.

Devotees believe that on the auspicious day of Masi Magam, Lord Shiva visits the banks of river and performs King Vallala's last rights.

Masi Magam 2022: History, Significance And Celebrations

On the auspicious day of Masi Magham, devotees gather near holy water bodies and take a dip to cleanse themselves. It is believed that this will remove all the sins of the present and past life. It is also said that by doing this, one can remove Pitra Dosh and earn the blessings of their ancestors. The day is celebrated with huge pomp and enthusiasm and people adhere to the rituals and traditions with all their hearts.

Processions are organised by thousands of devotees and temple idols are taken to a lake, pond or seashore to offer them a ceremonial bath. This famous ritual is known as Theerthavari and is usually performed early in the morning and accompanied by chanting mantras and reciting prayers. This day is not only observed in India but is also popular in countries like Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 10:30 [IST]