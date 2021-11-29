Margashirsha Purnima Vrat 2021 : Date, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, List Of Festivals And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

In Sukla Paksha of Margashirsha month when Purnima comes up that is known as Margashirsha Purnima. It is also known as Korala Purnima or Battisi Purnima. If one turns the pages of ancient Hindu scriptures, then one can find that the month of Margashirsha Poonam is also known as the month of religious activities, worship and performing charitable works. This year Margashirsha Purnima Vrat falls on 19 December 2021.

Devotees believe that the era of Satyug will begin in this month and therefore, auspicious activities are performed so that one can earn blessings in their lifetime. One also bathes in the sacred rivers of Haridwar, Varanasi and Prayagraj and it is believed to be highly auspicious.

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat: Date, Time And Puja Muhurat

In Northern parts of India, Krishna Paksha in Margashirsha month will begin on 20 November 2021 and end on 4 December and the Skhula Paksha will begin on 05 December and end on 19 December. According to Marathi, Gujarati, Telegu and Kannada Calendars, Margashirsha month will start from 5 December and end on 2 January 2022.

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat: Puja Vidhi, Rituals

Devotees fast on this day or keep a vrat and perform Puja of the Gods and Goddesses on this day leads to a path of happiness and prosperity. There are various rituals that one needs to follow while fasting on this day.

One needs to wake up early in the morning, bathe in a holy river and vow for the fast while meditating Lord Narayan's name.

After cleansing in done, one has to wear white clothes and perform achamanam, which is a purification process before the Puja begins. Then meditate in the name of God by chanting "ऊँ नमोः नारायण" before starting the puja.

One needs to offer flowers and perfume to God.

One needs to set a Puja sthal (place) and create an altar for the Havan. The Havan is performed by offering ahuti- oil, ghee, bura, etc to the Agni.

Once the fast is completed after concluding the Havan, one can ruminate the name of Lord Vishnu.

One needs to sleep close to the idol of Lord at night.

On the next day, it is advised to perform Dan-Dakshina and feed the Brahmins who are needy.

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat: History And Significance

According to the Hindu Calendar, Margashirsha is the ninth lunar month. Devotees believe that unmarried girls who take a heavenly plunge in the River Yamuna on Margashirsha Purnima will get partners of their choice. In the Hindu religious sacred writings, this is month finds a special mention and is called 'Magsar', 'Agahan' or 'Agrahayan'. It is said that when fasting is done one's all wishes and longings are fulfilled.

Lord Vishu who is also known as 'Narayana' is worshipped on Margashirsha Purnima. It is also known as the month of hope as all prayers are answered in this month. The full moon day in the month of Margashirsha is known as 'Margashirsha Purnima'. According to the Hindu timetable, the Margashirsha Maas is the ninth month and it is thought to be the time of commitment. Also, the Moon is honoured on this day with Amrit (Holy Water).

In the southern parts of India, rituals and customs are organised on this day which is dedicated to Lord Dattatreya. It is also known as Dattatreya Jayanti. Lord Dattatreya is said to be a symbol of the Trimurti (Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Mahesh). Legend has it that in Pradosh Kaal on the day of Margashirsha Purnima, Lord Dattatreya incarnated on the Earth and from that point forward this day is celebrated as his birth anniversary. In a few places, this day is also known as "Korala Purnima", "Naraka Purnima", or "Margashirsha Poonam Udyatithi Purnima".

List of Margashirsha Festivals

1. Kalabhairav Jayanti - Kalabhairav Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva associated with annihilation. This year it falls on 27 November.

2. Utpanna Ekadashi - Utpanna Ekadashi is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi vrats that is observed to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu. This year it falls on 30 November.

3. Vivah Panchami - On Vivah Panchami day Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married and this day is celebrated as the marriage anniversary of Rama and Sita. This year it falls on 8 December.

4. Gita Jayanti - Gita Jayanti day symbolizes the birth of Srimad Bhagavad-Gita, the sacred text of the Hindus. This year it falls on 14 December. This year it falls on 14 December.

5. Mokshada Ekadashi - Mokshada Ekadashi is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi vrats which are observed to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu. This year it falls on 14 December.

6. Dattatreya Jayanti - Dattatreya Jayanti is the birth anniversary of a Hindu deity encompassing the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, collectively known as Trimurti. This year it falls on 18 December.

7. Annapurna Jayanti - Annapurna Jayanti is observed annually on Purnima in the month of Margashirsha as per the Hindu lunar calendar. This year it falls on 19 December.