Mangala Gauri Vrat 2021: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival

The Hindu month of Shravan is believed to be the most auspicious one. The entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti (also known as Parvati). During the entire month, Hindus worship Lord Shiva and seek blessings from Him. They also observe fasts on each Monday of this holy month. But do you know that apart from observing Shravan Somwar Vrat, devotees of Lord Shiva also observe the Mangala Gauri Vrat. The fast is observed on the Tuesdays falling in this month.

Date And Muhurta

Every year the Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed on the Tuesdays in the month of Shravan. Every year the Mangala Gauri vrat is observed on the next day of the Shravan Somwar Vrat. This year Mangala Gauri Vrat is being observed on 27 July 2021, 3 August 2021, 10 August 2021 and 17 August 2021. The muhurat for the one falling on falling on 3 August 2021 will be from 05:44 am to 19:11 PM on the same date.

Rituals

In order to observe the Mangala Gauri Vrat, devotees need to wake up early in the morning and freshen up.

They need to then clean their house and the place where they will be performing the puja.

After this, they need to bathe and wear clean clothes.

After this, they need to place the idol or photo of Goddess Parvati (Mangala Gauri) on a platform covered with red cloth.

Make nine planets using rice or rice flour.

Offer 16 flowers and fruits.

Offer milk, curd, honey, ghee, kumkum, nuts and betel nuts to the Goddess.

Light 16 Diyas made up of wheat flour.

Chant the mantras and offer vermillion to the Goddess.

Offer various things used for solah sringar.

Listen to the Mangala Gauri Vrat Katha.

Perform the aarti of the Goddess and seek Her blessings.

Distribute the prasad among poor, children and elderly people.

Significance

It is believed that those who observe the Mangala Gauri Vrat are blessed with marital bliss and eternal happiness.

Women observe this festival to ensure the long life of their husbands.

Devotees believe that observing this fast can bless childless couples with children.

Those who observe this fast, need to observe with full devotion and dedication.

