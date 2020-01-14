Makar Sankranti 2020: 10 Quotes And Wishes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals celebrated among the Hindus throughout the world. The festival marks the beginning of harvest season of rabi crops and the end of chilly winter days. People across India celebrate this festival with different names and slightly different rituals. Such as in northern parts of India it is known as Lohri whereas in southern parts of the country it is known as Pongal. Assamese celebrate this festival as Magh Bihu whereas the people living in the central parts of India know this festival as Sukarat.

People all over the country prepare traditional food items from the newly harvested grains and offer to their deities. The food is then distributed among the poor and underprivileged people of the society.

The Makar Sankranti celebration includes kite flying, lighting bonfire and dancing around it. Elders bless their younger ones with happiness, success and prosperity. In some rural parts of India, children receive grains and sesame seeds from their grandparents and parents as a token of love. People wish their loved ones and pray for their success.

If you are looking for some best wishes, messages, greetings to convey to your loved ones then scroll down this article:

1. "I wish that the rising Sun on this Makar Sankranti brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family."

2. "As the colourful kites fly high in the sky, I wish you success in the same way in your life."

3. "May the Makar Sankranti fire burn all the moments of sadness in your life and brings joy and laughter. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones."

4. "I wish that you climb the ladder of success, the way kite soars high in the sky. Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti."

5. "May this Makar Sankranti brings new beginnings and success in your life. Wish you a Happy Makar Sankranti."

6. "As the Sun starts its journey towards the North, I hope you give your best towards achieving your goals. Wish you a Happy Makar Sankranti."

7. "May this Makar Sankranti, the Sun bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness."

8. "I may be far away but I am sending my warm wishes to you. Let Makar Sankranti begin a new chapter in your life."

9. "I wish this Makar Sankranti connects you to the brightest moments of your life and helps you in achieving your desired goals."

10. "With great cheerfulness, devotion, zeal and brightest rays of joy and hope, I wish you and your family a Happy Makar Sankranti 2020."