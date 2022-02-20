Mahashivratri 2022: Benefits Of Offering Lord Shiva His Favourite 15 Flowers With Devotion

1. Datura Flower The species belongs to the family Solanaceae and is also termed Devil's Trumpets. A type of poisonous vespertine flowering plant it is usually planted from seed produced in spiny pods. It is an outdoor plant and with little care, it can survive for a long time. It is also called jimsonweed, hell's bells, moonflowers, thorn apple and more.

2. Bela Patra or Maredu Leaf with Fruit The Bilva tree leaves are triangular leaves or comprises of 3 leaflets and are very dear to Lord Shiva. It is believed that if Bholenath is worshipped without this leaf, then the result is fruitless. Legend has it that Bilva tree was created by Lord Brahma and that it originated from the right hand of Goddess Lakshmi as a result of her long penance.

3. Parijat Flower The scientific name of Parijat is Nyctanthes arbor-tristis and is known as Night-floweing Jasmin. It is a native to south-east Asia and is basically a shrub or a small tree. Also known as Harsingar, this flower is considered fit for the Gods. This is an outdoor plant as well and the flowers blossom between August to December. It is believed that offering this flower to Lord Shiva leads to a happy and prosperous life.

4. Thummi or Thumbai Flowers Leucas aspera is a plant species within the genus Leucas and the family Lamiaceae. This flower holds immense significance during puja rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva. It also has medicinal properties and is believed to be a cure for many diseases. It is believed that the devotees who pray Lord with these flowers seek the blessing of donating a buffalo.

5. Rose Flower It is a perennial flowering plant of the genus Rosa and belongs to the family Rosaceae. There are over 300 species and the flowers have a pleasant smell. It is believed that when Lord Shiva is worshipped with these flowers, it is equivalent to the Yagya performed to ten horses. Worshipping Bholenath with eight flowers will get them Kailash Prapti.

6. Japa Flower It is known as Hibiscus which is a genus of flowering plants in the mallow family, Malvaceae and is commonly known as Japakusum. It thrives in warm temperate, sub tropical, tropical regions across the globe. One gets fruitful results if they worship Lord Shiva with this flower. Also, it helps one to keep selfish motives at bay and things that that affect their soul.

7. White Crown Flower This is a star-shaped flower and is produced throughout the warmer months of the year. Calotropis gigantea, the crown flower, is a species of Calotropiswide and are lightly fragrant flowers. It is believed that if Lord Shiva is worshipped with this flower then can get rid of the fault of having committed the adultery, even if it is emotional and not physical.

8. Bakul Flower It is commonly known as bullet-wood, Indian medlar, pointed-leaved ape-flower and has a very intense fragrance. This flower is white in colour with shades of brown. It is used in numerous puja rituals in Hinduism. However, some say that this flower is prohibited during Shiv Puja, but some offer this to Bholenath during the evening.

9. Lotus Flower Lotus is also known as Nelumbo nucifera and is a aquatic plant. In spirituality, it is a symbol of rebirth, enlightenment, self-regeneration and above all purity. Devotees offer this flower to Lord Shiva when they seek the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. It is usually white and pink in colour, but also can be found in blue colour. It is a very common flower to offer to the Hindu deities.

10. Mogra Flower This is what we know as Jasmine flower (Jasminum sambac) is a native to tropical Asia. It is a very fragrant flower and is white in colour and small-sized. This flower symbolizes love, purity. It is believed that if one offers this flower to Lord Shiva with utmost devotion then their wishes is fulfilled, especially for those who want to bear children. Also, those who want a beloved and devoted wife.

11. Kaner Flower (Yellow) This flower is known as Nerium Oleander and is a shrub or a small tree from the dogbane family Apocynaceae and toxic in all its parts. It symbolises destiny and understanding. This one is also available in white, pink,purple and orange, but only the yellow one is offered to Lord Shiva.

12. Mallika Flower Commonly known as Winter Jasmin is a flower that is native to China. It is a small yellow-coloured flower and blooms especially in winter. It is said that if one offers this flower to Lord Shiva, their desire to get a beloved wife will be fulfilled. It must be done with a pure heart and dedication and only then it will fetch results.

13. Karveer Flower This flower is also known as Laurier Rose Flower and is a poisonous shrub. It can be found in gardens because of its vibrant pink coloured flowers. It is a flower that is offered to Lord Shiva and if one does pooja with these flowers that it is believed that any illnesses or ailments vanish.

14. Juhi Flower This flower is known as Jasminum auriculatum is a species of jasmine, in the family Oleaceae. It is a shrub and symbolises love, purity, femine powers such as motherhood in spirituality. They have intense aroma and it is said that by offering it to Lord SHiva, one can get the blessings of prosperity.

15. Nirgundi/Lagundi Flower This flower is also known as Vitex negundo and is commonly known as Nirgundi. It is believed that offering this flower to Lord Shiva purifies one mind and heart. Therefore, one can easily grasp the principles of the Lord and it becomes clutter free and stable. Also, this plant has medicinal properties and can protect the body from several ailments.