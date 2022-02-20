Just In
- 1 hr ago Daily Horoscope, 20 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 17 hrs ago 11 Amazing Health Benefits Of Laughter Yoga And How To Perform It
- 18 hrs ago Over 2 Crore Adolescents In 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: Union Health Minister
- 19 hrs ago Have Oily Skin And Can’t Figure Out A Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Tips!
Don't Miss
- Technology Weekly Roundup 7: Nokia G11, Redmi K50G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro, And More
- Movies Petite Maman Movie Review: Céline Sciamma Continues Her Poetic Journey Post Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
- Finance 5 Stocks That Dropped Between 19% To 22% In The Last 7-Days
- News India's relations with China going through ‘very difficult phase’: EAM Jaishankar
- Sports Dravid told me won't be picked henceforth, suggested retirement, says furious Wriddhiman Saha
- Education 2000 Indian Students In Limbo After 3 Canadian Colleges Shut Over Bankruptcy, HCI Issues Advisory
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Maharashtra
- Automobiles Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Vs BMW M4 Competition xDrive: Specs Comparo
Mahashivratri 2022: Benefits Of Offering Lord Shiva His Favourite 15 Flowers With Devotion
In most mythological texts, epics it is mentioned that if one offers flowers to deities with utmost devotion, especially with a pure heart then it pleases Gods and Goddesses and they bless the devotees with prosperity.
In spirituality, flowers hold immense significance and it is important in almost all religious rituals or ceremonies, especially in Hinduism. It is interesting that all deities have their favourite set of flowers which pleases them and is essential while performing puja. Flowers are auspicious and offering them is considered to be an auspicious deed.
Mahashivratri is almost here and this year in 2022, it will be celebrated on 01 March 2022. Lord Shiva is worshipped in two forms by the devotees, either it is the idol of Bholenath or in the form of Shivlinga. The Shivlinga is symbolic of cosmic energy and creation and it represents the union of Lord Shiva and Shakti (his consort) Parvati, resulting in the universe. While Lord Shiva's favourite flower is Datura, we have curated a list of 15 flowers that are dear to Lord Shiva as well. Scroll down to know more.
1. Datura Flower
The species belongs to the family Solanaceae and is also termed Devil's Trumpets. A type of poisonous vespertine flowering plant it is usually planted from seed produced in spiny pods. It is an outdoor plant and with little care, it can survive for a long time. It is also called jimsonweed, hell's bells, moonflowers, thorn apple and more.
2. Bela Patra or Maredu Leaf with Fruit
The Bilva tree leaves are triangular leaves or comprises of 3 leaflets and are very dear to Lord Shiva. It is believed that if Bholenath is worshipped without this leaf, then the result is fruitless. Legend has it that Bilva tree was created by Lord Brahma and that it originated from the right hand of Goddess Lakshmi as a result of her long penance.
3. Parijat Flower
The scientific name of Parijat is Nyctanthes arbor-tristis and is known as Night-floweing Jasmin. It is a native to south-east Asia and is basically a shrub or a small tree. Also known as Harsingar, this flower is considered fit for the Gods. This is an outdoor plant as well and the flowers blossom between August to December. It is believed that offering this flower to Lord Shiva leads to a happy and prosperous life.
4. Thummi or Thumbai Flowers
Leucas aspera is a plant species within the genus Leucas and the family Lamiaceae. This flower holds immense significance during puja rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva. It also has medicinal properties and is believed to be a cure for many diseases. It is believed that the devotees who pray Lord with these flowers seek the blessing of donating a buffalo.
5. Rose Flower
It is a perennial flowering plant of the genus Rosa and belongs to the family Rosaceae. There are over 300 species and the flowers have a pleasant smell. It is believed that when Lord Shiva is worshipped with these flowers, it is equivalent to the Yagya performed to ten horses. Worshipping Bholenath with eight flowers will get them Kailash Prapti.
6. Japa Flower
It is known as Hibiscus which is a genus of flowering plants in the mallow family, Malvaceae and is commonly known as Japakusum. It thrives in warm temperate, sub tropical, tropical regions across the globe. One gets fruitful results if they worship Lord Shiva with this flower. Also, it helps one to keep selfish motives at bay and things that that affect their soul.
7. White Crown Flower
This is a star-shaped flower and is produced throughout the warmer months of the year. Calotropis gigantea, the crown flower, is a species of Calotropiswide and are lightly fragrant flowers. It is believed that if Lord Shiva is worshipped with this flower then can get rid of the fault of having committed the adultery, even if it is emotional and not physical.
8. Bakul Flower
It is commonly known as bullet-wood, Indian medlar, pointed-leaved ape-flower and has a very intense fragrance. This flower is white in colour with shades of brown. It is used in numerous puja rituals in Hinduism. However, some say that this flower is prohibited during Shiv Puja, but some offer this to Bholenath during the evening.
9. Lotus Flower
Lotus is also known as Nelumbo nucifera and is a aquatic plant. In spirituality, it is a symbol of rebirth, enlightenment, self-regeneration and above all purity. Devotees offer this flower to Lord Shiva when they seek the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. It is usually white and pink in colour, but also can be found in blue colour. It is a very common flower to offer to the Hindu deities.
10. Mogra Flower
This is what we know as Jasmine flower (Jasminum sambac) is a native to tropical Asia. It is a very fragrant flower and is white in colour and small-sized. This flower symbolizes love, purity. It is believed that if one offers this flower to Lord Shiva with utmost devotion then their wishes is fulfilled, especially for those who want to bear children. Also, those who want a beloved and devoted wife.
11. Kaner Flower (Yellow)
This flower is known as Nerium Oleander and is a shrub or a small tree from the dogbane family Apocynaceae and toxic in all its parts. It symbolises destiny and understanding. This one is also available in white, pink,purple and orange, but only the yellow one is offered to Lord Shiva.
12. Mallika Flower
Commonly known as Winter Jasmin is a flower that is native to China. It is a small yellow-coloured flower and blooms especially in winter. It is said that if one offers this flower to Lord Shiva, their desire to get a beloved wife will be fulfilled. It must be done with a pure heart and dedication and only then it will fetch results.
13. Karveer Flower
This flower is also known as Laurier Rose Flower and is a poisonous shrub. It can be found in gardens because of its vibrant pink coloured flowers. It is a flower that is offered to Lord Shiva and if one does pooja with these flowers that it is believed that any illnesses or ailments vanish.
14. Juhi Flower
This flower is known as Jasminum auriculatum is a species of jasmine, in the family Oleaceae. It is a shrub and symbolises love, purity, femine powers such as motherhood in spirituality. They have intense aroma and it is said that by offering it to Lord SHiva, one can get the blessings of prosperity.
15. Nirgundi/Lagundi Flower
This flower is also known as Vitex negundo and is commonly known as Nirgundi. It is believed that offering this flower to Lord Shiva purifies one mind and heart. Therefore, one can easily grasp the principles of the Lord and it becomes clutter free and stable. Also, this plant has medicinal properties and can protect the body from several ailments.
16. Alsi Flower
It is known as Flax flower ((Linum usitatissimum) and is cultivated as a food or fibre crop. Also, the seeds are edible. This is a symbol of creativity and inspiration and encourages someone to do their best. It is believed that if it is offered to Lord Shiva then that person becomes very dear to the Lord.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- festivalsMahashivratri 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Vrat Vidhi And Significance
- faith mysticismMaha Shivratri 2020: Know The Difference Between Jyotirlinga And Shivlinga
- festivalsMaha Shivratri 2022: Benefits Of Observing A Fast On This Day
- recipesMaha Shivratri 2022: Here’s The Sabudana Kheer Recipe For Your Vrat
- faith mysticismMaha Shivratri 2022: Know About The Meaning Behind Different Symbols Of Lord Shiva
- faith mysticismMaha Shivratri 2022: Some Rules That You Need To Follow When Observing A Fast
- festivalsMaha Shivratri 2022: Here’s Why You Should Worship Lord Shiva
- faith mysticismMaha Shivratri 2022: Things You Must Not Offer To Lord Shiva On This Day
- faith mysticismMaha Shivratri 2022: Know Why People Offer Ganga Jal To Lord Shiva
- faith mysticismMaha Shivratri 2022: Powerful Mantras Of Lord Shiva That You Can Chant
- faith mysticismMaha Shivratri 2022: Offer These Flowers To Lord Shiva And Seek His Blessings
- bollywood wardrobeMaha Shivratri 2020: Look Your Traditional Best With These Bollywood Divas-Inspired Saris