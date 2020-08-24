Mahalakshmi Vrat 2020: Know The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Mahalakshmi Vrat is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It is a 16-day long festival during which people observe fast and worship Mahalakshmi, the Goddess fortune, wealth and prosperity. The festival is widely observed across the nations. This year the festival will be observed on 25 August 2020. Those who don't know much about this festival, scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurta For Mahalakshmi Vrat

Every year the festival is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year the festival will be celebrated from 25 August 2020 to 10 September 2020. The Ashtami tithi will begin at 12:21 pm on 25 August 2020 and will end at 10:39 am on 26 August 2020.

Rituals

The rituals of this Vrat are pretty simple. A person who is unable to worship the 16-day long fast during this Vrat can observe fasts on the first, eighth and sixteenth day. The rituals are as follows:

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and freshen up.

They then need to bathe and wear new and fresh clothes.

Now offer Arghya to Lord Surya and make a resolution to observe the Mahalakshmi Vrat.

Place a Kalash filled with water in front of the Goddess' idol. The Kalash needs to be put on a small heap of rice. Also, you need to put mango and betel leaves on the mouth of the Kalash.

Offer flowers, sweets and fruits to the deity.

Now tie a thread with sixteen knots on your hand and offer thread to God.

After this take, 16 druva grass having 21 blades, dip them in the water and sprinkle all over your body and in your house.

Recite or listen to the Mahalakshmi Vrat Katha and distribute the prasad among your loved ones and needy people.

Significance Of Mahalakshmi Vrat

It is believed that this is the day when Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the Samundra Manthan (the churning of the ocean).

She emerged from the great ocean and chose Lord Vishnu as Her husband. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi accompanied Lord Vishnu in many of His incarnations on the earth.

According to the mythological stories, once Yudhisthira, the eldest of the Pandavas asked Lord Krishna how to regain his lost wealth and kingdom. This is when Lord Krishna suggested Yudhishthir to observe the 16-day long fast and worship Goddess Lakshmi during the Mahalakshmi Vrat.

The festival usually coincides with the Durva Ashtami Vrat which falls on the same date and is dedicated to Durva grass.