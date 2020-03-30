April 2020: List Of Indian Festivals In This Month Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

April is the month when farmers bring their newly harvested crops and start storing the grains. This is the time when India experiences the onset of the summer season. But there is something even more special and that is the arrival of various festivals. Yes, there are many festivals celebrated in different parts of India during April. In case, you are wondering about it, scroll down the article to know more:

1. Masik Durgashtami: 1 April 2020

Masik Durgashtami is an important festival for Hindus. It is celebrated on the Ashtami (8th day) of Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of moon) in every month. Out of all the Durga Ashtami celebrated throughout the year, the one celebrated in Ashwin Maas (usually in September or October as Navratri) is considered to be the most auspicious of all. In April 2020, the Masik Durgashtami will be celebrated on 1 April 2020.

2. Ram Navami: 2 April 2020

This is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals by the Hindus. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama who is considered to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with huge dedication, devotion and harmony in all parts of India, especially in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This is because Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama. This year the date falls on 2 April 2020.

3. Tara Jayanti: 2 April 2020

Tara Jayanti is celebrated mostly by Tantriks. Goddess Tara is believed to be the one among the ten sacred Vidyas. She is considered to be one of the forms of Durga, the Goddess of power and energy. Devotees believe that Maa Tara removes all obstacles and hardships from a person's life and blesses him or her with success and salvation.

4. Kamada Ekadashi: 4 April 2020

Kamada Ekadashi is considered to be the festival dedicated to Lord Krishna. It is considered to be the first Ekadashi during the Hindu year. This Ekadashi is observed a day after the Ram Navami or Chaitra Navratri. Devotees believe that observing this Ekadashi will fulfill all their worldly desires. This year the Kamada Ekadashi will be observed on 4 April 2020.

5. Aoling Festival: 1-10 April 2020

Aoling festival is observed by the Konyak Tribe of Nagaland. This festival is considered to be the New Year of the tribe and during this festival, they pray their deities for having better harvests. Music and dance performance are the best part of this festival. Along with these, you can also witness the rich culture, cuisine and rituals. The festival will go on for 10 days from 1 April 2020 to 10 April 2020.

6. Mopin Festival: 5 April 2020

Mopin is a famous festival celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh. It is usually celebrated by the Galo Tribe in the same state wherein the tribe worships Goddess Mopin. The festival is considered to be the harvest festival. Devotees worship Goddess Mopin to seek blessings from her in the form of prosperity and wealth. The festival comprises of folk dance, music and traditional cuisines. Apong, the rice wine is prepared especially during this festival by the women of Galo Tribe.

7. Mahavir Jayanti: 6 April 2020

Mahavir Jayanti is observed by the Jain community as the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the last Tirthankara. Devotees give Abhishekam, a traditional bath to Lord Mahavir and then they carry on the traditional rituals of the festival. After this, a charity is done in the name of Lord Mahavir. The festival is mostly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh.

8. Hanuman Jayanti: 8 April 2020

Hanuman Jayanti is observed in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar and the day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hindus across the world celebrate this day as it signifies the birthday of an important deity. Devotees worship Lord Hanuman on this day, chant the sacred Hanuman Chalisa and offer the holy offerings to the deity.

9. Good Friday: 10 Apri 2020

Good Friday is an important festival celebrated by Christians across the world and in India. The festival is observed on Friday which falls right before Easter Sunday. This is the day when Jesus Christ was crucified and therefore, the day marks the death of Jesus Christ.

10. Tulip Festival: 11-17 April 2020

Tulip Festival is one of the most mesmerising festivals being observed in India. It is observed once in a year and tourists across the world visit Kashmir during this festival to witness the pristine beauty of Kashmir. The Tulip Garden in Kashmir is Asia's largest tulip garden. Once you visit Kashmir during this festival, you will be able to witness the handicrafts, authentic food items and the culture of Kashmir.

11. Easter: 12 April 2020

Easter is celebrated by Christians across the world. This is considered to be one of the most important festivals in India. Easter is considered to be the day when Jesus Christ resurrected on Sunday. The Sunday Easter holds great importance in the life of Christians.

12. Sankat Mochan Festival: 12-17 April 2020

Started in 1923, Sankat Mochan Festival is quite famous in Uttar Pradesh. The festival is a part of Hanuman Jayanti. The festival comprises classical music and dance which is attended by several people across the country. The local pundits, tourist and participants make the festival a great event. Every evening the sacred recital of Lord Hanuman is performed and people actively take part in this. One can also witness various monkeys coming and looting fruits in the event.

13. Baishakhi: 13 April 2020

Baishakhi is a quite prominent festival celebrated among the Sikhs. This harvest festival is considered to be the New Year of Sikhs. The festival also commemorates the day when Khalsa was established. On this day, Punjabis across the country celebrate the festival with great joy and harmony. They sing songs, perform traditional dance and have their traditional foods.

14. Bihu Festival: 14-20 April 2020

Bihu is the harvest festival of the Assamese. For the Assamese, this is their New Year. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show. It is known as Bohag Bihu. The festival goes on for three days. The first day is dedicated to cows as people express their gratitude towards cows.

15. Naba Barsha: 14 April 2020

This is the regional New Year celebrated in the Indian state of West Bengal. Bengalis decorate their houses in a beautiful manner using colour art, flowers, lights, etc. People themselves get donned up in beautiful traditional dresses. They perform traditional dance and enjoy music. The traditional and cultural programmes along with traditional food make the festival a great time.

16. Ramadan: 23 April 2020

Ramadan is the holy month for people who believe and follow Islam. Ramadan is month-long fasting for people following Islam. The festival comprises of fasting and feasting. The intention behind observing this festival is to spread brotherhood and austerity. People prepare several kinds of delicacies and traditional food items to share and consume with their loved ones.

17. Akshaya Tritiya: 26 April 2020

This festival is celebrated every year on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Vaishakh month. This is an annual festival observed by Hindus and Jains. People believe purchasing Golds on this day will bring good luck and prosperity in one's life. On this day, people invest their money and buy properties. Akshaya Tritiya is also considered to be one of the auspicious dates for Hindu weddings.