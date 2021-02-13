Kumbha Sankranti 2021: Know More About This Day In Detail Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

In a Hindu year, there are 12 Sankrantis, the day when the sun transits into a zodiac sign. Out of which Makar Sankranti is considered to be quite important. However, Kumbha Sankranti which is known as Aquarius Transit is also a significant one. The Kumbha Sankranti marks the beginning of the 11th month of the Hindu year. This year the Kumbha Sankranti took place on 12 February 2021. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. The Sun will enter into the Kumbha rashi on 12 February 2021 and will stay till 14 March 2021.

2. The Punya Kaal for the Kumbha Sankranti will begin at 12:35 pm on 12 February 2021 and will stay till 06:09 pm on the same date.

3. It is believed that Kumbha Sankranti is highly auspicious. It is more auspicious than even Amavasya, Purnima and Ekadashi.

4. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that on Kumbha Sankranti, deities reside in all sacred rivers. Therefore, it is considered auspicious to bathe in the rivers on the occasion of Kumbha Sankranti.

5. It is believed that bathing in rivers on Kumbha Sankranti can help one in attaining salvation.

6. Donating alms, food, grains, clothes and other things on this day is considered to be a highly noble job.

7. People belonging to the Hindu community visit holy cities such as Haridwar, Ujjain, Nasik, Prayagraj and Varanasi. They then take a dip into the holy water of the Ganga river.

8. On this day, one should worship to Lord Surya and seek His blessings after taking bath. This then helps in getting rid of one's sins.

9. The world famous Kumbha Mela also take place from Kumbha Sankranti after every 12 years.