Kojagari Puja 2021 : Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Kojagara Puja Purnima is more famously known as Sharad Purnima and is mainly celebrated in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam on the full moon day in the lunar month Ashwin. When Lakshmi Puja is done on Purnima Tithi it is known as Kojagara Puja or Sharad Purnima in most parts of India. This year it will be celebrated on 19 October.

This festival is considered to be one of the significant festivals across the eastern parts of India. Legend has it that, Goddess Lakshmi visits the Earth on the night of Kojagari Purnima and blesses her devotees with wealth and prosperity. This festival is also known as Bengali Lakshmi (Lokkhi) Puja.

Kojagari Puja 2021: Date, Muhurat And Puja Time

Kojagara or Kojagari Puja will be celebrated just 5 days after Dashami, which is the 10th day of the Durga Puja. It falls between Durga Puja and Kali Puja and this year, it will be observed on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The Kojagara Puja will begin on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and Kojagara Puja Nishita Time will start from 11:41 PM and continue till 12:31 AM, Oct 20. The duration is 00 Hours 51 Mins.

Moonrise on Kojagara Puja Day - 05:20 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:03 PM on Oct 19, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:26 PM on Oct 20, 2021

Kojagari Puja 2021: Significance

Kojagari is derived from the Bengali words Ke Jago Re meaning 'who is awake' and it is believed that those who remain to awaken on the night of Sharad Purnima are blessed with health and wealth.

On the day of Kojagari Puja, the devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi at midnight or during the Nishith period and believe that the Goddess will bestow them with blessings. As per mythological stories, on the night of Sharad Purnima, the moon is full of its sixteen Kala and on the night of Kolhagari Purnima, Goddess Lakshmi takes around the Earth's orbit and relieves her devotees of their obstacles and pain.

Along with the Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Shiva is also worshipped on this auspicious day of Sharad Purnima. On this day, the unmarried girls observe a fast or vrat and worship Lord Vishnu to get a suitable groom. Not many know that Sharad Purnima is also known as Raas Purnima in the Brij region. Devotees believe that Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas or the dance of divine love on this day.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 11:30 [IST]