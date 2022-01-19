Shani Asta 2022: Know The Effect Of Shani Tara Asta On These Four Zodiac Signs

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Once the Saturn sets, you may have to face some difficulties. For people who are employed, this phase may prove to be stressful for them. You may have a difficult relationship with your seniors and therefore, you won't feel good at your workplace. There will be financial loss due to carelessness and therefore, the consequences will be serious as well.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This will prove to be a painful period for you. You will be surrounded by challenges and obstacles and therefore you will be unhappy. You may also fail in your tasks. You may also suffer health related problems. You may spend excessive money and due to that, you may fight with your spouse. Do not lend money to someone as it may make you restless. Businessmen will also face a tough time.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be a negative impact on you and you will not feel like engaging in any kind of work. There will be health related issues and one has to work hard to achieve success. Talking about your personal life, there will be some dispute with your father and you will not feel relaxed at home. Try to be calm and do not react while facing challenging situations.