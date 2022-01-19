ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shani Asta 2022: Know The Effect Of Shani Tara Asta On These Four Zodiac Signs

    By

    Shani Dev or Saturn is known as the planet of Justice and this year it will have an impact on zodiac signs. This planet has immense significance in Vedic astrology and when a few planets become close to the Sun, they are not visible anymore in the sky. These days are known as Asta, Lope, Moudhya and Moudyami. Saturn will set on 22 January and then rise again on 24 February 2022. Due to the presence of Saturn for 33 days, it will have an impact on some zodiac signs. Let's find out the four zodiac signs who will face challenges.

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    Once the Saturn sets, you may have to face some difficulties. For people who are employed, this phase may prove to be stressful for them. You may have a difficult relationship with your seniors and therefore, you won't feel good at your workplace. There will be financial loss due to carelessness and therefore, the consequences will be serious as well.

    Array

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    This will prove to be a painful period for you. You will be surrounded by challenges and obstacles and therefore you will be unhappy. You may also fail in your tasks. You may also suffer health related problems. You may spend excessive money and due to that, you may fight with your spouse. Do not lend money to someone as it may make you restless. Businessmen will also face a tough time.

    Array

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    There will be a negative impact on you and you will not feel like engaging in any kind of work. There will be health related issues and one has to work hard to achieve success. Talking about your personal life, there will be some dispute with your father and you will not feel relaxed at home. Try to be calm and do not react while facing challenging situations.

    Array

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    There will be obstacles in your path during this period. You may have arguments and due to this you will be in stress and your worries will increase. You may get stuck in some legal issues as well. This can also trigger a lot of mental health problems. Talking about your work, you relationship with your boss will also suffer and due to this there will be numerous issues.

    Comments

    More ASTROLOGY News

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close