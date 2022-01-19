Just In
- 54 min ago COVID-19 Treatment: Govt Issues Revised Guidelines On Use Of Drugs, Therapies
- 1 hr ago Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Eggless Banana Pancakes
- 16 hrs ago Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Oats Upma
- 19 hrs ago Amazon Republic Day Sale Is Here! Up To 70% Off On Handbags, Backpacks, Clutches & More
Don't Miss
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2021-22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips
- Automobiles Skoda Slavia Delivery Timeline Revealed: Deliveries To Commence From March Onwards
- Movies Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone Reveals Why Working On Shakun Batra's Film Set Is Exhausting
- Finance 3 Stocks To Buy With Strong Balance Sheets & Healthy Dividend Yields
- Technology Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Set For January 26
- News India logs over 2.82 lakh new cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours
- Education JPSC Admit Card 2021 For Combined Civil Services Mains Exam Released At jpsc.gov.in
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Karnataka In Winter Of 2022
Shani Asta 2022: Know The Effect Of Shani Tara Asta On These Four Zodiac Signs
Shani Dev or Saturn is known as the planet of Justice and this year it will have an impact on zodiac signs. This planet has immense significance in Vedic astrology and when a few planets become close to the Sun, they are not visible anymore in the sky. These days are known as Asta, Lope, Moudhya and Moudyami. Saturn will set on 22 January and then rise again on 24 February 2022. Due to the presence of Saturn for 33 days, it will have an impact on some zodiac signs. Let's find out the four zodiac signs who will face challenges.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Once the Saturn sets, you may have to face some difficulties. For people who are employed, this phase may prove to be stressful for them. You may have a difficult relationship with your seniors and therefore, you won't feel good at your workplace. There will be financial loss due to carelessness and therefore, the consequences will be serious as well.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
This will prove to be a painful period for you. You will be surrounded by challenges and obstacles and therefore you will be unhappy. You may also fail in your tasks. You may also suffer health related problems. You may spend excessive money and due to that, you may fight with your spouse. Do not lend money to someone as it may make you restless. Businessmen will also face a tough time.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
There will be a negative impact on you and you will not feel like engaging in any kind of work. There will be health related issues and one has to work hard to achieve success. Talking about your personal life, there will be some dispute with your father and you will not feel relaxed at home. Try to be calm and do not react while facing challenging situations.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
There will be obstacles in your path during this period. You may have arguments and due to this you will be in stress and your worries will increase. You may get stuck in some legal issues as well. This can also trigger a lot of mental health problems. Talking about your work, you relationship with your boss will also suffer and due to this there will be numerous issues.
- zodiac signsVenus Combust in Sagittarius On 4 January 2022, Know Its Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- horoscopeYearly Horoscope 2022: Don’t Do These Things In 2022 As Per Your Zodiac Sign
- zodiac signsSolar Eclipse 2021: Know The Impact Of Surya Grahan On 12 Zodiac Signs
- yoga spirituality5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Absolutely In Love With The Winter Season
- zodiac signsSun Transit in Scorpio On 16 November 2021 Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- yoga spiritualityWhat Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Study Habits
- zodiac signsSaturn Direct In Capricorn On 11 October 2021: Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- zodiac signsMercury Retrograde 2021: Mercury Retrograde in Libra, Effects on Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- zodiac signsSun Transit in Virgo On 17 September 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- zodiac signsVenus Transit In Leo 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope: 18 June 2021
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope: 17 June 2021