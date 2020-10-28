Karwa Chauth 2021: Things To Do And Avoid During This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Karwa Chauth is one of the important Hindu festivals observed by Hindu married women. It would be no wrong to say that Hindu married women wait for the entire year to celebrate this festival. After all, the festival is all about celebrations, love and marital bliss. This year the festival will be observed on 24 and 25 October 2021.

When it comes to Karwa Chauth, there are certain things that need to be done and avoided while celebrating this festival. To know what those things are, scroll down the article to read more.

Things To Do

On Karwa Chauth, you need to receive sargi from your mother-in-law. It contains customary food, flowers, fruits and dry fruits. After receiving sargi from your mother-in-law, you need to consume the same early in the morning before sunrise.

You are allowed to eat only once on Karwa Chauth and that's why women eat sargi to avoid headache and dizziness.

The food in the sargi consists of protein, takes a bit longer to digest and therefore, this will help in avoiding the hunger pangs.

You can ask your mother-in-law to include yogurt, nuts and sprouts in the sargi.

Before beginning your fast, drink as much water as you can. Do the same after you break your fast.

Pregnant women can observe fast while consuming milk and fruits.

You can involve yourself in interacting with women in your neighborhood.

Things Not To Do

On this day, women should not wear brown, white or black coloured clothes.

One should not donate curd, milk, rice grains or white clothes on this day.

On Karwa Chauth, women must not think of men other than their husbands. Moreover, they must not curse or say bad things to other women.

Women observing Karwa Chauth must not use needles, scissors or knives in any work, including cooking food.

One must avoid drinking tea or coffee during Karwa Chauth.

You should not indulge yourself in strenuous activities. For this, you need to involve yourself in worshipping.

