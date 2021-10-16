Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Vidhi And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

This is a popular Indian festival that celebrates the power of an unbreakable bond of love and commitment shared by a husband and wife. The term 'Karva' means an earthen pot of water or a small pitcher and 'Chauth' means fourth. According to the Hindu Calendar, this signifies that Karva Chauth falls on the fourth day after Poornima (full moon), in the month of Kartik. Celebrated mostly in the northern states of India, it is a one-day festival where married women observe fasts for the long life of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, Time And Puja Muhurat

This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, 24 October 2021. The Puja muhurat will begin from 05:43 pm to 06:59 pm and the duration will be 01 hour 17 min. Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM (Duration - 13 Hours 40 Mins)

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:07 PM| The Chaturthi Tithi will begin from 03:01 AM on Oct 24, 2021, and will continue till 05:43 AM on Oct 25, 2021.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Rituals

Karwa Chauth is also known as Niraja Vrat and on this day women begin their fasts at sunrise, which continues throughout the day until the moonrise. Married women do not eat or drink anything on this day and pray to Lord Shiva. They can only break their fast after making various offerings and sighting the moon.

The day begins with an early morning prayer and is followed by 'Sargi', which is basically a food platter containing parathas, curry, dry fruits, and coconut water. Women can only consume sargi after their bath and this healthy meal helps them to prepare for the day's fasting. The fast can only be broken after the offerings and sighting of the moon and the rituals are usually carried out in groups. During this time, women narrate the Story of the Karwa Chauth Mahatamya.

Married women worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya on this day. Apart from that, people also worship Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata on this day. Women pray for the long life of their husbands and pray to Lord Shiva to protect them from any obstacles or difficulties and bless them with longevity. It is also believed that this festival brings peace, happiness and joy into their married life.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Puja Rituals And Vrath Vidhi

Women dress up in traditional attire, preferably a red saree, wear sindoor on forehead and mehndi on their hands, red bangles, toe rings and anklets.

House is cleaned and rangolis are made in the front yard and decorated with flowers and diyas. If a pooja is done in the afternoon, then a space is cleaned and a Swastik mark is made with turmeric in the centre.

One needs to pace a small bowl filled with raw rice and grains.

On a plate keep auspicious puja items like rouli (red chandan), mouli (sacred thread), haldi powder, glass water or milk, a clean betel leaf and a betel nut.

One needs to prepare two karwas and you must exchange yours with the Karwa of Goddess Parvati. This exchange needs to be done seven times.

You need to hold Maa Parvati's karwa in your hands and recite the story of Karwa Chauth. After the Puja, Karwa is given as charity, filled with water, milk, precious stones or coins.

To seek blessings, touch the feet of the elders in the group or family members.

Arrange all the pooja items to worship the moon a night. On the moonrise, one has to light a diya and stand in a position where one can get a direct view of the moon.

According to the Hindu mythology, Moon is believed to be a divine celestial object and therefore, women make symbolic offerings to the Moon God on this day.

Women use a circular sieve to look at the moon and then at their husbands. Then husbands offer water from the pot to their wives to break their fast.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Legend, History And Significance

There are various legends associated with the festival of Karwa Chauth but the most popular is the story of Veervati. If you turn the pages of history or ancient scriptures, you will find most of the mythological stories talk about how women made sacrifices for the sake of their eternal true love for their husbands.

Legend has it that there was a beautiful queen named Veervati. She had seven brothers and was married to a handsome king. In the first year of their marriage, she observed a strict fast for Karwa Chauth. Due to severe fast and hunger, she started feeling sick but refused to eat anything till she can see the moon and break her fast. Unable to see her in pain, her brothers created a mirror with the pipal tree in their backyard and tricked Veervati into believing that the moon had risen. She believed it and broke her fast. Soon after news arrived that her beloved husband has passed away.

Saddened and devastated by the news, Veeravati started running towards her husband's house. On the way, she was stopped by Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati. Veervati explained how she was tricked by her brothers. On hearing this Goddess Parvati cuts her finger and gives a few drops of Her holy blood to Veeravati and asks her to sprinkle it on the dead body of her husband. She followed the same process and soon her husband was miraculously brought back to life. It is believed that Veeravati was reunited with her husband due to her immense love, devotion and sacrifice.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:25 [IST]