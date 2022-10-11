Karva Chauth 2022: Know About Sargi Platter, Fasting, Sighting The Moon, And Applying Mehendi/Alta Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Karva Chauth is a annual grand event, for any married woman, who puts in her best efforts to look pleasing, follow the rituals meticulously, submit their prayers with due care to the moon upon sighting it as this vrat promises long life and marital bliss to the couple. It is a festivity that unites all women of the family and thickens their bond by letting them to celebrate the rituals together. Most of our understanding of Karva Chauth, stems from the Bollywood silver screen.

However, there are age old rituals associated with this vrat and fasting on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month, is integral to the vrat observance of Karva Chauth. The vrat, which is nirjal (waterless) fasting in nature, gets inaugurated on the morning of Karva Chauth with a bowl of Sargi before sunrise. Sargi is a loving offer given by the mother-in-law to her daughter in law.

This year, it is going to be observed on 13 October. Karwa Chauth is a part of the cultural traditions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Karva Chauth 2022: Sargi Timings:

This year, the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna will start at 01:59 pm on Thursday, 13 October and will end at 03:08 pm on the night of 14 October. Due to Udiya Tithi, the fast of Karva Chauth will be kept on 13 October 13. It is mother- in- law's duty for the day to prepare the sargi plate made of 16 items of which the main ingredients include sweets, fruits, dry fruits, milk, curd etc, and offers it as a gesture of blessing the daughter in law. Fasting for Karva Chauth starts with consuming a portion of these items, and then offering half of it to the moon at night and then is considered as broken when you drink the water from the tumbler in your husbands' hand. In case there is no mother-in-law, the daughter in law or sister can also offer sargi.

Auspicious Time To Eat Sargi

Wake up before sunrise, and complete your morning rituals after which don the festive attire. Accept the Sargi dish along with the blessings from the mother-in-law. Sargi is best consumed at the Brahma Muhurta which, on October 2022 is from 4.46 am to 5.36 am on October 13. Take care to include only sattvic dishes in your sargi platter and avoid the oily spicy items altogether. This ensures a positive outcome to the vrat. Apart from the eatables, bangles, vermillion, bindi etc could be added to the platter as a blessing for long lasting married life from the mother-in-law/ the vrat is broken only after offering arghya to the moon after dusk. Pick on nutritious items to include in the sargi platter as the fasting until night is actually wears you out and you need some things replenishing and nutritious for consumption on your sargi tray.

Karva Chauth 2022: Thali Items On The Sargi Platter

Honey Box

Since the Karva chauth, is a festival for the married women, the honey box should include 16 make up items such as Kumkum, Bindi, Payal, Mehndi, Bangle, Red Saree, Gajra, Mahavar, Sindoor, Payal, Mang Tika, Beech, Kajal, Comb etc.

Fresh And Seasonal Fruits

Apples and pineapple make a delectable twosome, that is ought to be the part of the overall celestial flavour. It is an allowed-food-item during the fast as the Chauth is basically about observing a nirjal or waterless fast.

Sweets

It is believed that consuming sweets does not go against the fast restrictions and hence it is to be offered by the mother-in-law early in the morning at sunrise.

Nuts And Coconut Water

As you are required to stay without food or water for this fast, using dry fruits and coconut water would be a good alternative and solution for cravings that might bother every now and then.

Karva Chauth 2022: Breaking The Fast And Sighting The Moon:

The nirjala fast concludes once the moon is sighted in the sky. The fast can be broken in the late evening during dusk and the moon is sighted through a sieve or a transparent cloth. Now prayers and offerings of water ( Arghya) are made. The wife is made to sip water from the tumbler in the husband's hands after which it is time for feasting on the delicious items prepared at home. The atmosphere enlivens up as women light the glowing and colourful diyas and pour water on to the karva or container which is placed on the thali. The concluding moment arrives when women carry a sieve along with the thali to the terrace of their homes or any place where moon can be clearly sighted. Firstly, they have a detailed view of the moon, through the sieve and then offer the Arghya to it. The next step is to sight your husband, through the same sieve praying at the same time for his long life. The husband, breaks his wife's fast by feeding her either a morsel of food or a sip of water which is followed by an elaborate meal spread on the lavishly arranged table. Gifts are also exchanged between the couple.

When You Are Unable To Sight The Moon:

In case you are not able to sight the moon due to rains or any other reason, you could break the fast the next day after sunrise.

You can also opt to worship the moon placed on the head of Lord Shiva idol, apologise and break the fast.

You could also invoke the moon and worship him. After breaking the fast, pray to Goddess Lakshmi.

You could also choose to worship the direction of moon rise, pray to Goddess Lakshmi and break the fast.

The sick, pregnant or the elderly, need not sight the moon in order to break the fast.

Karva Chauth 2022: Applying Mehendi And Alta

Married women apply mehendi on hands and alta on their feet as a mark of their preparation for the festival. Alta is also called Mahawar which is an important part of the ritual.

Make-up is a sign of the love of women. In such a situation, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, there is a tradition of applying mehndi on the palm along with clothes, jewellry, vermilion, mangalsutra, alata etc. Women use henna or Mehendi to write their husbands name on their hands. The darker the colour of Mehendi, the stronger the love between the couple will be. You can also use this opportunity to draw a variety of designs on your palm.

Alta with Mehndi

If you love to try a combination of both mehendi and Alta first apply mehendi on the feet, and then draw an outline of the design with Alta on the feet. This enhances the beauty of a well-preserved dainty feet of a woman.

Alta with Sparkle

Sparke mehndi is a very common type that you get to see everywhere. But sparkle Alta is something which should be experimented with. Firstly, draw a design on the feet, and then outline with a sparkle on the same design. Use a single colour sparkle or a 2-colour sparkle. Another alternative is to use golden and silver eyeliner instead of the sparkle.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information

available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed.

Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article

and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the

concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and

assumption.

Image sources: Insta and Pinterest, Wikimedia commons.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:14 [IST]