Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Vrat, Remedies, History, Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Kamika Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi during 'Chaturmas', which is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna. There is scientific evidence in support of the fasting ritual. A human body internally undergoes some transformation every 48 days, which is termed the Mandala period as per the scriptures.

This process of transformation requires fasting to be done for a minimum of three days with regular intervals observed in between. Ekadashi typically conforms to this rule. As per the traditional Hindu calendar, it is supposed to be in the Shravan month, and as per the Gregorian calendar, it occurs between July and August.

A mandala of 48 days has three Ekadashi observances coming under its time slot. Forget the annoying details about the 48 days as it is hard to remember the details. When you follow Ekadashi diligently whenever it arrives, you are already following the scientific dry fasting ritual. Anyone, , irrespective of age, gender, creed and race, can follow this vrat to get maximum benefits.

Kamika Ekadashi otherwise known as Pavitra Ekadashi entails worshipping Lord Vishnu's Upendra Avatar in its auspicious moments. Read on to know more about Kamika Ekadashi.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Date and Time

Kamika Ekadashi 2022 is observed on Sunday,July 24, Sunday in the Sridhara month of the Vaishnava calendar, on Shukla paksha. Sun rises on July 24, 2022, at 5:58 am. It sets on 24 July 2022 at 7:08 pm. Dwadashi muhurta ends on 25 July 2022, at 4:16 pm, Ekadashi tithi begins on 23 July 2022, at 11:27 am, Ekadashi Tithi ends on 24 July 2022 at 1:46 pm, Hari Vasara muhurta ends on 24 July 2022, at 8:23 pm, Parana muhurta is on 25 July 2022 at 5:58 am 25 July 2022 at 8:36 am.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Puja Rituals

On Ekadashi fast, the person on Ekadashi fast, must take a holy bath with ganges water, set up the idol of Lord Vishnu on the altar, and then offer panchamrit to lord as part of puja. ( panchamrit-milk curd, honey, ghee, and sugar) After this, perform dhupaarathi (aarti with incense sticks), offer barley, and then fragrant flowers. Offer butter and mishri and tulsi dal to Lord Sridhara as naivedya. Pray and confess your innermost grievances while worshipping Him. Vishnu Sahasranama must be recited, following this event. Also, perform Aarthi and recite the vrata katha of Kamika Ekadashi.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Parana Timing

Kamika Ekadashi fasting has to commence somewhere in between 05:45 am to 08:26 am, according to the Panchang on 05 August 2022 stick to the rules of parana while breaking the fast. If parana is done as per requirements, the vrat will yield results that is expected of it. It is time to engage in charitable activities after parana. Very importantly, strictly avoid expressing anger and try to tame your ego for this day.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Fasting Dos And Don'ts

Remedies To Follow

If Nirjal Ekadashi seems difficult, consuming grain or less food will be acceptable.

Wake up at Brahmi muhurta and take a holy bath to cleanse yourself. With the recitation of Om Namo Bhagavathe Vasudevaya ( a mantra) one can begin fasting.

Charitable activities must be pursued and have a positive mindset throughout.

Visit temples, read scriptures, observe a grain-less diet, keep awake that entire night of Ekadashi, recite Srimad Bhagavatam and sing the Sankeertans.

Ghee lamps must be lit and, in the evening, visit Vishnu temple where Abhishek and puja rituals are carried out and bhog distributed as prasad. Even the darshan of tulsi leaves on that day, and cleanses you of sins.

Health afflictions are mitigated by just offering prayers. Tulsi offered to Krishna on this day will avoid painful death and take you peacefully to Vaikuntha.

Things To Abstain From

Pregnant women and people aged above 80 are exempted from observing Ekadashi.

If Nirjal Ekadashi is difficult to follow, at least consume grainless dishes without onion and garlic. Tamsic food items such as meat, consuming alcohol are not allowed on this day.

The fasting must compulsorily begin when the Sun rises and ends at dusk on the following day.

Do not engage in fights and deceitful activities that spread hate and negativity around.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022: What To Eat On This Day

Ekadashi is a day dedicated to fasting. These pointers are for those who cannot manage a Nirjala diet.

Keep Nirjala vrat if possible, if not, one is only allowed to drink water throughout this day.

If one finds it difficult to observe a vrat on this day, then they can consume milk and fruits.

If one cannot rely on fruits and milk, then they can have a nongrain diet, without the inclusion of garlic and onion in the food. Avoid tamasic food at all cost.

If all these things do not seem to work, you are allowed to consume any in the above-mentioned diet three times a day, while trying to avoid grains in your diet. Even one is prohibited from having chapati/roti on this day because it is made of grain flour.

Apart from that, meat, hing (asafoetida), mustard seeds, grains, pulses, and even prasad containing any of these items are prohibited on this day.

Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Legend, History and significance

Once upon a time there lived a teacher in a village who was generally irresponsible and impulsive. One day, unknowingly he got into a skirmish with a brahmin and accidentally killed him. So the teacher's wife, scared that something bad will befall them, decided to do shraadh to the dead brahmin. She calls the pundits who are well versed in the sharaadh discipline. However, the pundits refuse her invitation stating that the teacher's crime is unforgivable. They were of the opinion that the sin must be atoned first and only then the shraadh can be performed.

The helpless woman asks the pundits for a remedy for this. They suggest that she do the fast and observe Krishna Ekadashi for Lord Sridhara in the month of Shravan. They advised her to feed brahmins after the Ekadashi was completed and seek their blessings. The devotee did as she was told. On the fasting night, she saw Lord Sridhar appear before her who confirmed to her that the sin had been warded off due to the fasting and Kamika vrat puja.

Devotees worshipping Lord Vishnu on Kamika Ekadashi can avail prosperity, physical and mental well-being, freedom from Pitru dosha, and final liberation. The devotee who performs Jagran (being awake all night) on the night of Kamika Ekadashi never experiences the wrath of Yamaraj, the god of death.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 10:30 [IST]