Kamika Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Just like every other Hindu month, the Shravan month also has two Ekadashis. The first Ekadashi falling in the month of Shravan is known as Kamika Ekadashi and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This year the festival will be observed on 4 August 2021. People will be observing fast on this day and worshipping Lord Vishnu. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Read on to know more.

Date And Muhurta

Every year Kamika Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha falling in the Shravan month. This year the date falls on 4 August 2021. This year the Ekadashi tithi will begin at 12:59 PM on 3 August 2021 and will stay till 03:17 PM on 4 August 2021.

The devotees of Lord Vishnu will be observing the festiva on 4 August 2021. The Parana time, i.e., the auspicious moment to break one's fast will be from 05:45 am to 08:26 am on 5 August 2021.

Rituals

Devotees of Lord Vishnu should wake up early in the morning and freshen up.

After this, they need to clean their house and the place where they will be performing the rituals of Kamika Ekadashi.

After this, they should bathe and wear clean clothes.

Now place the idol or picture of Lord Vishnu on a platform covered with yellow cloth. Make sure the platform is kept at the place that you cleaned.

Now offer fruits, sesame seeds, flowers, milk, curd, ghee, kumkum and panchamrit to the deity.

Offer Bhog along with Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.

Take the resolution to observe the fast with full austerity, abstinence and devotion.

Chant the mantras and read the vrat kath of this festival.

Perform the aarti of the deity and distribute the prasad among the children, elderly people and poor.

Observe the fast for the entire day.

On the next day, break your fast after bathing, wearing clothes, worshipping Lord Vishnu and feeding poor and Brahmins.

Significance

It is believed that those who observe this fast with dedication, pure intention and devotion are blessed by the Almighty.

Lord Vishnu fulfills the desires and wishes of that person.

The importance of this Ekadashi was narrated to Yudhisthir, one of the Pandavas by Lord Krishna Himself.

One must perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu as He is pleased by those who perform the aarti.

Devotees believe that one gets rid of his/her sins by observing this fast with full austerity and abstinence.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 15:30 [IST]