Kamada Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival

Kamada Ekadashi is an important day for people belonging to the Hindu community. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Kamada Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashis observed in a Hindu year. This year Kamada Ekadashi is being observed on 23 April 2021. This year on Kamada Ekadashi auspicious muhurta and yoga are being formed. Today we are here to tell you more about this day in detail. Scroll down the article to read more.

Date And Muhurta

Kamada Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day during the waxing phase (Shukla Paksha) of the moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year the date falls on 23 April 2021. This year the ekadashi tithi begin at 11:35 pm on 22 April 2021 and will stay till 09:47 pm on 23 April 2021. Devotees will be worshipping Lord Vishnu and observing a fast during the auspicious muhurta.

The Parana, i.e., the muhurta for breaking the fast will be from 05:09 am to 07:43 am on 24 April 2021. Ekadashi Parana is usually done on the next day right after the sunrise. During this parana muhurta, devotees will be breaking their fast.

Rituals

In order to observe the Kamada Ekadashi, devotees of Lord Vishnu need to wake up early in the morning and take a bath after carrying out their daily routine.

A place is cleaned for worshipping Lord Vishnu. Devotees can also place a clean platform at a clean place.

Place the idol or a picture of Lord Vishnu on the platform.

Decorate the idol/picture with some fresh flowers.

Light a Diya and incense sticks.

Offer sandalwood paste, milk, curd, fruits, yellow cloth, kumkum, roli and flowers to Lord Vishnu.

Offer the prayers and chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu.

Listen or recite the vrat katha of Kamada Ekadashi.

At last perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu and distribute the prasad among the children and needy people.

Significance

This year some muhurta and yoga are taking place on Kamada Ekadashi and hence, it is considered to be quite auspicious.

Since this year, the Kamada Ekadashi is falling on Friday, devotees can also seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu with full devotion and dedication on Kamada Ekadashi can fulfill one's wishes.

Kamada Ekadashi is considered to be an auspicious day for beginning any new work.

According to some mythological stories, Lord Krishna had explained the rituals and importance of Kamada Ekadashi to Yudhishthir, one of the Pandavas. Yudhishthir had performed the Kamada Ekadashi and observed a fast on this day.

He later received blessings from Lord Vishnu and also attained salvation.

Devotees can also recite or listen to Lord Satyanarayan's katha.

