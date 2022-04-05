Kamada Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

When fasting or vrat is observed on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, then it is known as Kamada Ekadashi. The day holds immense significance for the devotees of Lord Vishnu and along with Him, Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped.

There is a religious belief that if one does this fast with a pure heart then one can get their desired blessings and get rid of the sins of the past and present. Scroll down the article to know more about Kamada Ekadashi 2022 vrat date, time, puja rituals, legends and significance.

Kamada Ekadashi 2022: Vrat Date, Time

This year in 2022, Kamada Ekadashi will be celebrated on Tuesday, 12 April 2022, mentions Drik Panchang. On 13 April, Parana Time will be from 12:53 to 15:25. On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment is at 10:58. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 04:30 on 11 April 2022, Ekadashi Tithi ends at 05:02 on 12 April 2022, Kamada Ekadashi Parana Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, On 14 April, Parana Time for Vaishnava Ekadashi will be from 05:18 to 07:49.

Kamada Ekadashi 2022: Puja Muhurta

On the day of Kamada Ekadashi, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is from 05:59 am to 08:35 in the morning, during this period there is also Ravi Yoga. Worship Lord Vishnu on the day of Kamada Ekadashi in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, it is very fruitful.

Lord Vasudev is worshipped on the day of Kamada Ekadashi. This Ekadashi fast is said to be the best fast of Lord Vishnu. With the effect of this fast, all wishes are fulfilled and sins are destroyed. One day before this Ekadashi fast, i.e. on the afternoon of Dashami, one should remember the Lord by having one meal of barley, wheat and moong etc.

Kamada Ekadashi 2022: Puja Rituals

On Kamada Ekadashi, there is a different worship method that one needs to follow. Devotees take bath early in the morning to cleanse themselves and then vow to fast or keep a vrat and worship the God. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day and then Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha is recited on this day at night in the temple or at any place of worship. The fast is only broken on the next day at the Dwadashi moment. People who are needy are fed on this day and items are also donated as charity. This activity holds immense importance and cannot be ignored. Devotees can only consume food after this is done.

Kamada Ekadashi 2022: Legend

Legend has it that the story of Kamada Ekadahi was narrated by Lord Krishna to the son of Pandu, King Yudhishthira. Before this, King Dilip was narrated by Vashistha Muni and this is how this Ekadashi fast became famous.

It is said that many years ago, there was a king called Punadarik who was in charge of the Bjogjpur city and it was thriving with people. There were Kinnars, Apsaras and Ganfharvas who stayed in his kingdom and sang everyday. In the same city, there was a very beautiful Apsara (Lalita) who lived with her husband (Lalit), a noble Ganfharva. Both were so much in love that they used to get lost in each other's memories. They were prosperous and living happily with each other.

Once, Lalit was called to the King's court to sing and dance, and while doing both he suddenly remembered his wife Lalita and therefore, couldn't control his voice and his dance steps. There was a snake present in the court called Karkotak, who understood the situation and informed the King. Hearing the situation, the King got angry and then cursed him and turned into a demon. Lalit kept roaming in the kingdom with this face for many years and his wife witnessed this and followed him to jungles or wherever he went, but seeing her husband in so much trouble, she became extremely sad.

While roaming in the jungle, Lalita saw an ashram in the Vindhya mountain where a sage was present. She asked the sage about ways of salvation to get her husband rid of the curse. The sage took pity on Lalit and asked Lalita to observe Kamada Ekadashi fast. Hearing this, she came back to her home and diligently observed this vrat and soon the curse was removed and again they were able to get back to their normal lives.

Kamada Ekadashi 2022: Significance

Kamada Ekadashi holds immense significance and on this day all auspicious works are done. It is on this day, married women keep fast for their husbands and there is a religious belief that by doing so their luck will favour them their whole lives and bring joy and prosperity to the family. Devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that if puja rituals and vrat vidhi are done with a pure heart and dedication then one can get rid of their sins. Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha is also recited on this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 10:00 [IST]