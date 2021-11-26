Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2021: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

As per the Hindu month of Margashirsha (as per Purnimant Calendar) and Kartik (Amavasyant Calendar) Lord Shiva took the avatar of Kaal Bhairav on the Ashtami Tithi, Krishna Paksha. There every year devotees observe the birth anniversary of Kaal Bhairav and this year it falls on 27 November. There, if we look at the Gregorian Calendar, the festival usually falls in the month of November or December. Read on to know about the Kaal Bhairav 2021 date, time, puja muhurat, rituals, legend and significance.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2021: Date, Time And Puja Muhurat

This year, Kaal Bhairav Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, November 27 and the Ashtami Tithi will begin on 05:43 am on 27 November 2021 and end on 06:00 am on 28 November 2021.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2021: Puja Rituals

On Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, devotees remain awake all night, perform puja and do the aarti to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. They also offer food to dogs and pay ode to their deceased ancestors.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2021: Legend And Significance

The term Bhaurava is derived from the term 'Bhiru' which means fear. This avatar or Mahadev is also known as Dandapani, which means the one who punishes. Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is associated with the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva associated with annihilation. To teach essential life lessons to humankind, Lord Shiva manifested in numerous avatars and one of the avatars is Kaal Bhairav, also known as Kala Bhairav or Kalabhairav.

This avatar of Lord Shiva is believed to appear with four hands and teeth protruding outwards. He holds a sword (talwar) or a noose (pasa) or a snake (sarp) in one of the right hands and a skull (kapal) in the other. Also, He holds a damru (drum) and a trident (trishul) in the two left hands. This form of Mahadev is scantily dressed as is accompanied by a dog, his mount.

Legend has it that Brahma grew arrogant and took pride in being the creator of the Universe. Therefore, to teach him a lesson, Kaal Bhairav severed one of Brahma's five heads with his Trishul (trident) to punish him. This was done to teach Brahma a lesson that pride, ego and arrogance lead to one's downfall. So, Brahma also became a recipient of Shiva's curse that stated that no devotee would worship him. As a result, it is said that compared to other deities, Lord Brahma has only a few dedicated devotees.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 18:15 [IST]