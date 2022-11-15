Ka Pomblang Nongkrem 2022: Know About Date, Venue, And Significance Of Harvest Festival In Meghalaya Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Meghalaya, known as the 'abode of clouds' and popular for its serene beauty which comes from its picturesque landscapes and its quaint traditions. The place dishes out a quaint medley of its unique tradition and culture synchronising inexplicably well with the natural topography. If you are a travel bug bitten, the cultural alienness of Meghalaya will only inspire you to explore exactly that at every given opportunity.

Festivals are a great way to bring and unite the Meghalaya people. This culturally forward state is synonymous with beautiful handicraft items, traditional folk dances, music, and more. Also Nongkrem Dance Festival holds immense significance for the tribal communities residing in Meghalaya.

The word 'Nongkrem' means 'goat killing'. This is a religious dance of Meghalaya, which looks very exciting if it is performed by dancers in that area. Ka Pomblang Nongkrem Celebration is a harvest festival that is celebrated for five days in October or November by the Khasi hill tribe. Originally, known as Ka Pemburan Nonglem, the festival has now come to be known as the Nongklem Dance Festival. The date fixed for the festival depends on the lunar position that decides the exact time the festival has to be celebrated.

Ka Pomblang Nongkrem 2022: Date, Venue

This year the Nongkrem dance festival 2022 will continue from 24 November 2022 to 25 November 2022 and the venue is Smit, which is 11km from Shillong.

Ka Pomblang Nongkrem 2022: Origin, Significance And Celebrations

Basically, an autumn festival, Ka Pomblang Nongkremis celebrated as a grand carnival that is based on the local religious beliefs, tradition and intent to increase the flow of wealth. The prime thrust of the Nongkrem festival is to appease the supremely powerful Goddess Ka Blei Synchar for an enriching bumper harvest and general prosperity of the people. The venue of festival celebration is fixed since years and that is Smit, the cultural centre of the Khasi Hills in Meghalaya, India and it is about 11km from Shillong.

The festival is celebrated by the Khasi hill inhabitants and goes on uninterrupted for 5 days in the autumn season. The bright yellow costumes known as Jainsem that has intricate embroidered panels and tassels with a silver crown headgear consisting of various flowers is worn by females. Men wear dhotis, full sleeved shirts, embroidered sleeveless coats and turbans. The dances performed by men are more energetic. They hold a sword in their right hand and usually a white Yak hair whisk in their left hand, dance to the tunes and changing beats of drums with the background of tang muri or pipes renting the air. He carries the sword for self-defence as well as the defence of those for whom he cares the most.

The Pomblanc ceremony is performed at the festival by Siem of Kilim and the High Priest. He then offers an oblation to the God of Shyllong, the Lei Shyllong; by sacrificing a rooster. The most important sacrifice made here is that of the Pomblanc, which is a goat sacrifice. Next, offerings to ancestors of the ruling clan are made to the first uncle of Shillong Peak God. The dance performance by men is known as Ka Shad Mastieh.

Nongkrem dance is performed after the religious ceremony, on the fourth day. Young women from the Siem family circle dance with an umbrella. The festival ends on its 5th day with a prayer of thanksgiving to the Creator. Meghalaya hosts many fairs and festivals, to appease the mighty goddess Kaburai Singhal for rich harvests, wealth, and prosperity of the people of the land.

Nongkrem Festival: How To Reach

Meghalaya, is also known as the Scotland of the east and is an absolute treat to nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. From exquisite forests, caves, to waterfalls, lush greenery and hills; this place has one of the richest biodiversity across the globe. Here is how you can experience this slice of heaven of earth.

By Air- Shillong Airport and the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport are in the close proximity to Meghalaya. Both of these airports are located at an approximate distance of around 124 and 158 km from Meghalaya respectively.

However, the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (also known as the Guwahati Airport) is placed at the 8th position as the busiest airports in India. Therefore, one can reach there easily from other Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and many others.

By Rail- Meghalaya has the first solar-operated train station in India. From New Delhi, you can board the DBRT Rajdhani via New Delhi Railway station or North-East Express via Anand Vihar Terminal. From Mumbai, you can board the Guwahati Express via Kalyan Junction. From Lucknow, you can take Awadh Assam Express via Lucknow Railway Station.

By Road- Meghalaya is well connected with other Indian cities via the road network. You can always rely on interstate buses for commuting via road transport.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

