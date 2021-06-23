Jyeshtha Purnima 2021: Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

In Hinduism, the Jyeshtha Purnima is considered to be a significant day. The day marks the full moon day in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year the Jyeshtha Purnima falls on 24 June 2021. The day is considered to be highly auspicious for beginning important work. People observe a fast as well to seek blessings from the Almighty. Today we are here with detailed information about this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurat For Jyeshtha Purnima

The Jyeshtha Purnima begins on the Purnima Tithi in Jyeshtha month. The Purnima tithi marks the 15th day during the waxing phase of the moon, also known as Shukla Paksha. Since this year the date falls on 24 June 2021, the muhurat for Jyeshtha Purnima will begin at 03:32 am on the same date. The Purnima tithi will end at 12:09 am on 25 June 2021.

Rituals

On this date, people should wake up early and bathe after freshening up.

They should wear clean clothes and make sure those aren't black.

They should then offer Arghya to the Sun and worship the Hindu deities, especially the Holy Trinity namely Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

If they are willing, then they may observe a fast.

Once the moon rises, people should offer Arghya to the moon.

While offering the Arghya, ensure to mix milk and honey into the water.

While offering the Arghya, one should pray to the deities to end the sufferings and diseases from the earth.

People can also chant the mantras.

Significance

Bathing in the river or any other water body is considered to be an auspicious thing to do on the Purnima tithi.

People should consider doing charity on this day as it helps one in gaining blessings from the Hindu deities.

People believe that worshipping the full moon on this day helps one in getting rid of their troubles.

Those who observe a fast on this day should worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on the Jyeshtha Purnima helps in getting prosperity and wealth.

