Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020: Here’s The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

As we know Ganesh Chaturthi started on 22 August 2020 which is a 10-day long festival. It is during this festival when people, especially in Maharashtra observe the Jyeshtha Gauri Puja which itself is a 3-day festival. Devotees of Gauri and Mahalakshmi observe this puja when Anuradha Nakshatra begins during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The festival is considered to be quite important. To know more about this festival, scroll down the article to read more.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Things You Can Offer To Please The Elephant-Headed God

Muhurta

The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will begin at 01:04 pm on 26 August 2020 and will stay till 12:37 pm on 27 August 2020. The Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Muhurta is from 05:23 am to 12:37 pm. The Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana will be on 26 August 2020 and the Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan will be performed on 27 August 2020.

Rituals

On the first day when Anuradha Nakshatra begins, people install the idols of Kanishtha and Jyeshtha. The puja is performed according to the rituals and traditions prevalent in a family.

People usually wake up early and take a bath after freshening up.

After this, they wear new clothes and go on to meditate.

Then one needs to invoke the Goddesses (Jyeshtha and Kanishtha) and begin the puja.

Now place the Goddesses on a seat.

Now you need to offer Arghya to them and wash their feet using water from another vessel.

Drink some water with the help of your right hand.

After this, offer honey and milk to the deities.

Perform the Abhishek using milk, curd, honey, water, etc.

Now offer sarees and jewellery to the Goddesses.

After this, you need to offer Thamboolam which contains paan, supari, haldi, new sarees, kumkum, a blouse piece and other things.

Light an incense stick and offer Bhog to the deities. The bhog usually consists of Kheer, Halwa or any other sweet dish.

Significance

People belonging to different regions and cultures in India have different theories about Gauri. Many believe that Gauri is the sister of Lord Ganesha while some believe that Gauri is one of the forms of Goddess Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesha.

People offer many things to the deity. They offer sarees, jewellery, fruit, flowers and many other things.

Special puja and aarti are performed to the Goddess and devotees seek blessings from the deity.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2020: Know The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival

People also worship Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu and the Goddess of wealth, fortune and luxury.