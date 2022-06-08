Jaya Parvati Vrat 2022: Date, Time. Ritual, History, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Jaya Parvati Vrat is a fasting ritual observed by married women of Gujarat and other states in western India. This festival which begins on the 13th day in Shukla paksha of Aashaadha is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati and their divine conjugality., that is, in July. The fast continues up to 5 or 7 days continuously. Prayers for a happy conjugal life are fulfilled by this fasting ritual, as per the scriptures. To know more about this fast and its observance, read through this article.

Jaya Parvati Vrat 2022: Date And Time

As per the English calendar, this vrat falls between the months of July-August. The fasting starts on Thrayodashi' (13th day) of the 'Shukla Paksha of Aashadha and ends on the tritiya of the Krishna paksha in the 'Ashadha' month.

Jaya Parvati Vrata 2022 falls on July 11 Monday. Sunrise begins on 11 July 2022 at 05:52 am. The Sun will set at 07:12 pm on 11 June 2022. Trayodashi tithi begins at 11:14 am on 11 July. It ends at 07:46 am on 12 July 2022. Jaya Parvati Vrat comes to a close on 16 July 2022 on Saturday. Jaya Parvati Vrat Jagran will be observed on Friday, 15 July 2022.

Jaya Parvati Vrat 2022: Puja Rituals

Wheat seeds are sown in a small pot and kept in the puja mandir of the house on the very first day. Envelop the wheat seeds by placing a cotton necklace with kanku spots around the rim of the pot. Every morning, the woman of the house, must take bath and perform puja to the wheat seed pot while watering it. Within the next five days, the wheat seeds will sprout. The fifth-day observance would require you to keep awake that entire night (Jaya Parvati Jagran). On this day, all you need to do is to avoid salt, wheat products, and vegetables on the day of the fast. Also, Uma Maheshwar puja should be observed without fail.

On the final day, the fast is broken by consuming the wheat and salt mixture. This vrat is performed by married and unmarried women to ensure peace, well-being, and prosperity of their families. Healthy and fit children, and long-lasting marital life, are the twin boons that the Jaya Parvati vrat could confer on you. It should be performed for a continuous 5 to 7 years. Fasting during this vrat is a must, whether you are married or single. Getting a desirable groom and a happy marital life are possible for young unmarried girls by performing this vrat.

Jaya Parvati Vrat 2022: History And Significance

There lived a very happy Brahmin couple whose life was near perfect except for a progeny. This troubled the couple so deeply that they used to pray to lord Shiva and Parvati every day, much to the surprise of onlookers. Lord Shiva finally appeared in their dream. He directed them to a dense forest and suggested that they worship the Shivlinga there. As per the directions, the Brahmin couple advanced towards the forest, and spotted the shivlinga. They worshipped the lingam elaborately without missing even a part of the ritual. The husband thought Lord Shiva should be worshipped with flowers and hence went in search of it. Midway, he collapsed unconscious due to a snake bite.

The wife was so worried about her husband's delay in arrival that she prayed to Lord Shiva to bring him back safely. Lord Shiva was truly pleased about the depth of her devotion and revived her husband to consciousness. The couple, blessed by Lord Shiva, returned home, satisfied. In due course of time, they were blessed with a son. This incident inspired many women during her time, to perform this vrat for the longevity of marriage and health of their children.

