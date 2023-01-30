Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Upay : Remedies To Make Lord Vishnu Happy During Ekadashi Vrat Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Out of the total 24 Ekadashis that arrive in a year every time, we celebrate 2 Ekadashis each month. Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Magha is named as 'Jaya Ekadashi' which is due to arrive on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. Worshipping Lord Vishnu with yellow flowers and decking him up with yellow Pitambar is known to placate the deity. Fasting should be done with true heart and immaculate intentions. There are also certain remedies to ameliorate certain bad effects due to planets and due to other reasons. Let us find out which remedy suits your situation the best.

On 1st Feb, Parana Time - 01:11 pm to 03:12 pm. On Parana Day Hari Vasara Concludes at the 10:07 am. Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 01:23 am on Jan 31, 2023 and ends at 03:31 am on Feb 01, 2023.

1. You feel somebody has cast Buri Nazar (evil eyes) on your house, on the Jaya Ekadashi, place some yellow mustard in all corners of your house and then pick them up the next day and burn them.

2. Jaya Ekadashi fast will ensure quick marriage and blesses with chances for marriage.

3. If due to the presence of negative energy, there is constant domestic fight and struggle experienced, light a cow ghee diya infront of Tulsi plant on the evening of Jaya Ekadashi. Go around the Tulsi plant 11 times chanting "Om Vasudevaya Namah".

4. worship Lord Vishnu with rituals on the morning of Ekadashi. A Lamp with nine lights should continue to burn the whole night in front of the idol of Lord Vishnu. This will ensure you will grow rich soon.

5. On this auspicious day, take a bath in the morning and worship Lord Vishnu with rituals. Then chant the mantra "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaye" with Tulsi Mala. This will ensure happiness and prosperity in the house.

6. If you are troubled by debt, fill a pot with water and mix some sugar in it. Then pour this water on the Peepal tree. Light a lamp of desi ghee near the Peepal tree in the evening and pray to Lord Vishnu.

Remedies For All Zodiac Signs To Obtain The Blessings Of Lord Vishnu.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April:

Fasting and worshipping Lord Narasimha and Tulsi is mandatory for Aries sign today. Shaligram also needs to be worshipped.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May:

Chant Narayaneeyam , donate curd rice to physically specially abled people. Take blessings from elders for all your new ventures.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June:

Chanting "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" 41 times on this day would be favourable. Consume only fruits and milk on this day. Offer as prasad, sweets made of milk and saffron and place them on peepal leaves before offering it,

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July:

Offer prasad of Bananas to the Lord and give them away to the needy, Worship Maa Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu along with Gomti Chakra and Yellow Kauri. Distribute curd rice to aged women.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August:

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama, Narayaneeyam, and Adityahrudayam on this day and then offer help to the needy. Take blessings of elders before you begin any new venture. Respect elders so that there will not be dearth for anything in your house.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September:

Perform fast by taking sattvic food on the day before jaya Ekadashi. Take a vow for fasting on the Ekadashi, offer dhoopa deepa, pushpa and panchamrit to the Lord. And be awake the whole night singing his bhajans at the same time throughout.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October:

Offer food to a needy person on Dwadashi, give away something in charity to someone and then break your fast. Light a diya to Lord Vishnu. Chant Lalitha and Vishnu sahasranamam on this day.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November:

Intake of sattvic life with abstinence from over indulgence on this day will assure you the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Do not badmouth anyone on this day and avoid getting angry or lying unnecessarily. Wake up early and do not take a nap in the evening..

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December:

'Om Namo Narayana' should be chanted 41 times; elders should be respected. Take their blessings on this day. Fasting is important.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January:

Fasting on this day and taking blessings of elders will relive you from many worries. Chant Vishnu Sahasranamam both morning and evening. A session of half an hour of meditation in the evening will do you a lot of good.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February:

Beggars should be offered some food on this day. Hanuman should be worshipped. Blessings from a Vishnu devotee must be taken.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March:

Take blessings of elders, offer flower puja to Lord Vishnu in the morning and chant daily the mantra 'Om Namo Narayanaya" 14 times.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.