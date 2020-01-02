Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: 12 Motivational Quotes That Will Inspire You To Change For Better Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Today is the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhs. The Sikh community will be celebrating his birth anniversary with great enthusiasm and his teachings have always enlightened people to change for good. On this day, people, particularly from the Sikh community go to Gurudwaras to pray for the well-being of their loved ones, which is followed by songs and poems of the spiritual teachings of Guru Gobind Singh.

We have listed some famous quotes by Guru Gobind Singh, which will inspire you to do good, think right and motivate you to become the best version of yourself.

1. "He alone is a man who keeps his word, Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue."

2. "Blessed is that Sikh of the Guru, who goes and falls at the Feet of the True Guru. Blessed is that Sikh of the Guru, who with his mouth, utters the Name of the Lord."

3. "The lord can never be established nor created; the formless one is limitlessly complete in Himself. Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die."

4. "Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds."

5. "God is one, but he has innumerable forms. He is the creator of all and He himself takes the human form."

6. "Donate a tenth of your earnings."

7. "He who regards all men as equals is religious."

8. "It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be."

9. "I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."

10. "Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword on High, falls upon thy neck."

11. "If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire."

12. "Do as much possible to serve and aid foreigners, those in need, or in trouble."