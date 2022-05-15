How To Do Satyanarayan Pooja At Home? Rituals And Procedure Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

Lord Satyanarayana is another avatar of Lord Vishnu and apparently a popular one. This form of Lord Vishnu is said to be an epitome of truth (satya) and faith. It is believed that if pooja is done on this day, it will keep all troubles away.

Devotees worship him on Purnima (full moon), but the pooja can also be done on Amavasya (New Moon) or on Ekadashi. Worshipping him is said to bring well being and prosperity to the family. Scroll down the article to understand why Satyanarayana Pooja is done at home and the rituals, and procedures associated with it.

Satyanarayan Pooja: Date And Puja Muhurat In May

The Satyanarayan Pooja can be performed on 16 May 2022. The Vaishakha, Shukla Purnima will begin at 12:45 on 15 May and will end at 09:43 on 16 May.

Satyanarayan Pooja: Puja Samagri Or Ingredients Required For Puja

The time required to prep for puja ingredients may require 4 hours approximately and the Puja can be completed in 1 hour. This pooja starts with a prayer dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is known as Sankatamochan (remover of all hurdles), performing certain rituals and offering modak (which is Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet) to the deity. This puja is done by the devotees or individuals and not by the priests. After this, the main pooja of Satyanarayan begins. Here is a list of ingredients, that one will require to perform the puja.

Platform or Altar

Idol or framed image of Lord Satyanarayana

Akshintalu (rice mixed with Turmeric): 100g

100 coins

Turmeric powder: 50g

Kumkum powder: 50g

Flowers : 3 varieties of 20 each

Sandalwood paste

(Gandham): 50g

Betel Leaves: 10

Betel Nuts: 10

Bananas: 4

Brown Coconut : 3

Jaggery: 20g

Mango Leaves: 20

Cotton-wool

Towel or Napkin: 2

Mats or Carpets to sit: 4

Tray: 1

Gold/Silver/Copper Vessel for Kalash

Mango or Betel Leaves

Water

Rice

Square shaped cloth to spread

Blouse piece

For Aarti, here is a list of ingredients that are required.

Diya for aarti with a handle: 1

Diya Stands: 2

Cotton wicks: 4

Oil or Ghee: 50 ml

Agarbatti sticks: 10

Camphor: 10

Bell (Ghanti or Ghanta): 1

To perform Achamanam, you will require a vessel or tumbler (Pancha-patra), a spoon (Udharina) and a small plate to make the Panchamrutham, one needs to mix- ½ cup milk, ½ cup yoghurt, 1 tsp ghee, 2 tbsp honey, 2 tsp sugar, 1 tbsp water, 1 chopped banana. For Thamboolam (Dakshina), for each guest, 3 betel leaves, 3 betel nuts and 3 fruits are served.

Satyanarayan Pooja: Puja Rituals And Procedure

On the day of Satyanarayan Pooja, cleanse your home and then yourself. Once this is done, pick a place in your home that faces east and place an alter or platform. Then apply turmeric and kumkum to the platform and place a new cloth. Spread the rice evenly on top of that. Keep a betel leaf on top of the rice and then place the idol. Place the Kalash and then apply Kumkum, place flowers on the idol. A small turmeric Ganesha needs to be made and placed on a small plate with a piece of jaggery, which is for naivedyam. One also needs to hang the mango leaves on the door and light diyas in front of the idol. Sankalpam is prepared as well which is used later during the puja. All 271 verses of the famous Satyanarayan Katha are recited on this day and homa is performed.

Kesari Halwa and Kosambari are served as prasad and distributed to everyone after the puja is completed. The auspicious ingredients used in the puja, such as rice, fruit and other items are tied in a cloth and offered to the priest in the evening or on the next day. The water from the Kalash is considered holy and is sprinkled on everyone in the family, on guests and also around the home in order to purify everyone and everything.

Satyanarayan Pooja: Why This Puja Is Done

There is a specific time and date for doing this puja and it is usually done after weddings and housewarming ceremonies, namkaran ceremonies, business functions, and other important occasions. The puja is done to show gratitude to the deity and his blessings which helps in one's achievements and is usually performed in the evenings, outside Rahu Kaalam.

There is a religious belief that once when humans were suffering from hunger and diseases, Lord Narada stepped on this Earth and observed it and informed Lord Vishnu about it so that He can take away all the miseries of humans. There are also other legends and stories associated with this festival which are more than 1000 years old. It is believed that at the onset of Kalyug, there was a poor Brahmin boy who believed in the God with all his heart and wandered in search of food. Even poverty couldn't shake his faith and seeing this one day, Lord Satyanarayan appeared in the disguise as an elderly person in the front of the boy and thus the story of Satyanarayan Katha began.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

