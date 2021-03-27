Holika Dahan 2021: Some Do’s And Don’ts Of This Day That You Need To Know Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

The festivities of Holi begin with the celebration of Holika Dahan. The two day festival is popularly celebrated all over the country with children and youngsters being the most enthusiastic. This year the festival will begin on 28 March 2021 with Holika Dahan on the same date and Rangpanchami on 29 March 2021. People all over India will be celebrating both the days with enthusiasm and harmony.

When we talk about Holika Dahan, it is celebrating by having a bonfire after the sunset and offering things into the holy fire. People also worship the holy fire and ask Holika to bless their lives with happiness, positivity and prosperity. While worshipping the fire, people offer various things to the holy fire and go around it. Holika Dahan is a wonderful ritual that teach us the lesson of triumph of good over the evil.

However, while you celebrate Holika Dahan, there are a do's and don'ts that should be kept in mind. In order to know what those thing are, scroll down the article to read more.

Do's Of Holika Dahan

Light a ghee Diya and place it in the northern corner of your house. This way you will be attracting peace and positivity.

Offer cow dung cakes, mustard seeds and oil, sesame seeds, sugar, wheat grains, Akshat and dried coconut to the holy fire.

While you are doing the parikrama of the holy fire i.e., going around the fire, offer water to the fire.

During the daytime on Holika Dahan, apply a mixture of turmeric and sesame oil on all over your body. After some time, scrub the turmeric and keep it on a paper. After that offer the scrapped off turmeric to the Holika fire.

Don'ts Of Holika Dahan

On this day, one should avoid consuming the food and water given by any outsider.

It is believed that one should not lend precious things and money to others on Holika Dahan.

One should avoid keeping their hair dry and open. It is believed that one should oil their hair and if possible, tie them.

One should avoid wearing yellow coloured clothes while performing the rituals of Holika Dahan.