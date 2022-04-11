Just In
- 30 min ago Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2022: Interesting Facts About The Great Social Activist
- 3 hrs ago Post-covid Fatigue Is More Than Just Tiredness. Could It Be Like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
- 3 hrs ago XE Sub-Variant Not Lethal, Infected Man Asymptomatic: Maharashtra Health Minister
- 4 hrs ago Covid-19 Has Not Gone, Is Changing Forms And Resurfacing: PM Modi
Don't Miss
- Movies Bharat Ki Khoj Actor Alopi Verma Passes Away
- News All you need to know about Trikut Parvat Deoghar Ropeway
- Sports IPL 2022: Captaincy can only make Hardik Pandya a better cricketer, says Harbhajan Singh
- Finance Top Oil & Gas Stocks To Watch Now As Suggested By Emkay Global
- Technology Infinix Hot 11 2022 With 5,000mAh Battery Launching On April 15; Expected Features, India Price
- Education UGC NET Exam 2022 To Be Conducted In June For December 2021 And June 2022 Cycles, Check Details
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Mizoram
- Automobiles Hyundai Offering Huge Discounts This Month - Save Up To Rs 40,000
Happy Vishu 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Whatsapp Status
The spring festival in the southern states of India such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu is also known as Vishnu and is a popular festival which is celebrated by the Malayali Hindus. It is celebrated on the vernal equinox, the day when the length of the day and night is roughly equal. As per the Malyali calendar, this one falls on the first day of the Medam month and is dedicated to the beginning of the new year.
Vishnu is also known as the 'Fire' festival of India and is celebrated as Bihu in the northern parts of India. This year the festival of Vishnu will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 April. It is said to bring new hopes, positivity and aspiration into the lives of people. Therefore, let us celebrate the Vishnu festival by sharing heartwarming wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, images, and Facebook and WhatsApp statuses with friends, family, peers and loved ones.
Happy Vishu 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Messages, And WhatsApp Status
- The happy occasion of Vishu marks the beginning of new hopes, aspirations and a fresh start. May this new year be filled with joy for you and your family!
- Wishing you a very Happy Vishu. May happiness, good health and prosperity rule your life this year.
- Spread happiness and smiles on this auspicious occasion of Vishu. May all the good things find you!
- I wish that this new year unfolds the best opportunities for you. Happy Vishu to you!
- Wishing a very Happy Vishu to everyone. On this auspicious occasion, I wish that this upcoming year is blessed with joys, laughter and lots of fun for you and your loved ones.
- Let us celebrate the advent of a beautiful new year filled with fresh hopes and joy. Wishing everyone a very happy Vishu.
- May your every day of this new year is filled with happiness, peace and love. I extend my warm wishes to everyone!
- The beautiful season of spring has arrived bringing new hopes and dreams. Wishing a very happy Vishnu to all.
- May all dreams come true with the grace and blessings of Lord Vishu on this new year. Happy Vishu, Bihu to all.
- Extending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Vishu.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 11 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 10 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 09 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsGood Friday 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 08 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsMercury Transit in Aries On 08 April 2022: Impact On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 07 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 06 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsKamada Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend And Significance
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 05 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsApril 2022: Auspicious Wedding Dates And Muhurat In This Month
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 04 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs