Happy Vishu 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Whatsapp Status

The spring festival in the southern states of India such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu is also known as Vishnu and is a popular festival which is celebrated by the Malayali Hindus. It is celebrated on the vernal equinox, the day when the length of the day and night is roughly equal. As per the Malyali calendar, this one falls on the first day of the Medam month and is dedicated to the beginning of the new year.

Vishnu is also known as the 'Fire' festival of India and is celebrated as Bihu in the northern parts of India. This year the festival of Vishnu will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 April. It is said to bring new hopes, positivity and aspiration into the lives of people. Therefore, let us celebrate the Vishnu festival by sharing heartwarming wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, images, and Facebook and WhatsApp statuses with friends, family, peers and loved ones.



Happy Vishu 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Messages, And WhatsApp Status

The happy occasion of Vishu marks the beginning of new hopes, aspirations and a fresh start. May this new year be filled with joy for you and your family! Wishing you a very Happy Vishu. May happiness, good health and prosperity rule your life this year. Spread happiness and smiles on this auspicious occasion of Vishu. May all the good things find you! I wish that this new year unfolds the best opportunities for you. Happy Vishu to you! Wishing a very Happy Vishu to everyone. On this auspicious occasion, I wish that this upcoming year is blessed with joys, laughter and lots of fun for you and your loved ones. Let us celebrate the advent of a beautiful new year filled with fresh hopes and joy. Wishing everyone a very happy Vishu. May your every day of this new year is filled with happiness, peace and love. I extend my warm wishes to everyone! The beautiful season of spring has arrived bringing new hopes and dreams. Wishing a very happy Vishnu to all. May all dreams come true with the grace and blessings of Lord Vishu on this new year. Happy Vishu, Bihu to all. Extending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Vishu.

