Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Shayari, Messages, And Whatsapp Status

One of the holy festivals of Hindus, Sawan Shivratri, is going to be observed on Tuesday, 02 August 2022. The entire country unites without discrimination of creed or gender, with full zeal to celebrate the divine remembrance of Lord Shiva. This was the day of the divine communion between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

On every Monday, in the month of Shravan, devotees of Lord Shiva observe a strict fast to placate the deity. Married and unmarried women, both pray for marital bliss and a life partner like Shiva respectively. Sawan Shivratri is when the famous Kanwar Yatra, is undertaken by devotees carrying Ganga Jal all the way to the Shiva temple, to offer it to him along with prayers.

Celebrated usually in July or August every year.

Sawan shivratri, is coinciding this year, with the celebration of Mangal Gouri vrat and hence it become all the more important to worship both Gods for a complete fulfilment of your goals and intentions. Temples of North India, regard this day as the holiest day for Shiv darshan. On the previous day of Shivratri, one should consume only one meal for the day and observe a strict day long fast the next day.

Shiv Puja in the evening can be carried out after bathing for the second time, but fast can be broken only on the nexgt day after sunrise and before the end of the Chaturdashi tithi. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, at all four-time frames (four prahars) during the day of Shivaratri, bestows the four-fold objectives of life, namely courage, dharma, artha, kama and moksha in life.

We have have curated a list of beautiful and heartwarming Happy Sawan Shivratri wishes, quotes, messages, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status, so that you can share them with your loved ones on this day.

1. Let this day of Shivaratri be spent, dawn to dusk, in the calming remembrance of Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

2. May the glorious hymns of Lord Shiva soothe you from within, and energize you to take on your life, with ease! May you enjoy a calm Shivaratri!

3. Happiness or sorrow, pain or gain, profit or loss, love or hate; whatever it be, walk the path illuminated by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

4. When Lord Shiva holds your hands, to guide you through the complex maze of life, to leave you at the cool shores of peace. Wish you successful and smooth journey alongside Lord Shiva, on this day of Shivratri,

5. May Lord Shiva, on this day of Sawan Shivaratri, bless you with conjugal bliss and material prosperity through the year. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022!

6. A pinch of salt and a grain of truth is what you require to find in the journey of life, so that it opens your eyes to the ultimate symbol of truth, Lord Shiva. Wish you a successful journey this Shravan Shivratri.

7. Offer your dreams, goals, efforts, and lastly your earnest surrender at the feet of Lord Shiva, who will take it further, towards reality. May your faith work wonders this Shivaratri day!

8. Put your best efforts on the assignment of life, and let Lord Shiva reward you with the results that you deserve. Wish more power to your elbow on the Shivratri day to achieve this!

9. Keep walking on the beaten track, till you walk away of it and shift yourself towards liberation. Wishing you a relaxed and uplifting experience this Sawan Shivratri!

10. Be the human being that focuses on hardwork and doesnot wait for the rewards. Be enterprising and deserve the best on this Sawan Shivratri!

11. Let the thunder of Shiva's Damaru relieve you of inherent fears that lurk from within and kickstart your life with verve and cheer. May the spirit of Sawan Shivratri resonate with your energies and higher self !

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 17:36 [IST]