Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Vaikuntha Ekadashi Quotes, Wishes, Messages And Greetings

Mokshada Ekadashi is also known as Baikunth Ekadashi/ Vaikuntha Ekadashi and is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha month. This day is also known as 'Mauni Ekadashi'. It is on this day that people observe fast to attain salvation or moksha and it is believed that by doing this their ancestors will also get rid of all the past sins throughout this and ultimately achieve salvation by getting rid of the past sins. The rule of silence is followed throughout the day will full devotion. Interestingly, the devotees believe that the Vaikuntha Dwar (doors of Vaikuntha, the heavenly abode of Lord Vishnu, and will remain open on this day).

The term Parana means breaking the fast and therefore, Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. It is said that Parana must be done within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise and not doing this within this day is considered an offence. Moksha Ekadashi will be celebrated on Tuesday, 14 December 2021. On 15 December, the Parana time is 07:06 am to 09:10 am. On the next day, i.e., 16 December, the Dwadashi end moment is 02:01 am. The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 09:32 pm on 13 December 2021 and will end on 14 December 2021.

On this auspicious day, wish your loved ones a very Happy Vaikuntha Ekadashi/ Mokshada Ekadashi and share heartwarming messages, greetings, images, quotes with them.

Happy Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2021: Wishes, Quotes and Messages

1. On this auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi may Lord Vishnu shower you with his choicest blessings and all your dreams come true.

2. Sending heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones on the pious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

3. Sri Rama Rama Rameti Rame Raame Manorama, Sahasranama Tattulyam Rama Nama Varanane. Vaikuntha Ekadashi ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

4. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya- Wishing you and your family all the happiness and good health on the auspicious day of Mokshada Ekadashi.

5. Bhagwan Vishnu ko humara arpan, Mokshada Ekadashi ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

6. Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Vishnu and his triumph over evil every time he took an avatar to save humanity. Happy Mokshada Ekadashi.

7. This Vaikuntha Ekadashi, may you be blessed with Lord Vishnu's choicest blessings. A very blissful Ekadashi to you and your loved ones.

8. Vaikuntha Ekadashi ke pavan avsar par meri or se aap sabhi ko dheron shubh kamnayein.

9. Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Mokshada Ekadashi ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

10. Let us all leave our ego behind and bow before the compassionate Lord Vishnu. May we get rid of all our sins and may we emerge as better human beings - a very happy and blissful Vaikuntha Ekadashi to you and your loved ones.