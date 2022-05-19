Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages And Images Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Maharana Pratap was born on 09 May 1540 in the legendary fortress of Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan. His illustrious lineage included Uday Singh II, the ruler of the Kingdom of Mewar, who ruled the land of Chittoor. He was the firstborn, the eldest amongst the 25 sons of Uday Singh. Rana was chosen to be the crown prince on account of his valor. Let us know in detail about this folk hero of Rajasthan.

Rana Pratap led his forces to numerous battles, in which most of them led to victory in his short lifespan of 56 years. He offered unrelenting opposition to the Mughal empire, throughout his regime. Never in his life, did Rana believe in a political alliance with the Mughals. His loyal companions Chetak, the horse, and Ramprasad, the elephant, stood him in good stead and served him till their last breath. His death was deeply mourned by even his enemy, who was the Great Akbar. Therefore, on Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022, we have curated some patriotic and heartwarming quotes, greetings, SMS, images, FB and whatsapp status and wishes dedicated to the King of Mewar and his everlasting memory.

'The first duty of a ruler is to protect the pride and honour of his country.' - Maharana Pratap

May the spirit of the Rana be imbued in every young citizen of India so that they rise to the occasion when the nation demands. Best wishes on Rana Pratap Jayanti 2022.

"Bravehearts like Rana usher in, to set us free. May we fight all our battles free of fear. Sending heartfelt wishes on Rana Pratap Jayanti!

'Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever.'- Maharana Pratap

To the war hero, for whom wielding swords and armor were his favorite pastimes, the entire nation bows in gratitude and in earnest. Sending warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti!

To the true son of Bharat, who freed us from the shackles of slavery, be it mental or physical, we bow in deep reverence. Wishing you Rana Pratap Jayanti!

What can we offer the mighty warrior the Maharana, for his supreme sacrifice, other than our precious tears of gratitude? Wish you a happy Rana Pratap Jayanti!

Let us salute this warrior who stood indomitable like the magnificent Himalayan ranges, to protect our dignity and sovereignty. Wish you a joyous Pratap Jayanti!

Inspiration, thy name is Rana Pratap. Let us thank this household deity of Rajasthan for saving his fellowmen from perils. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti!!

Our hearts swell with pride, to realize we share Rana Pratap's motherland. We salute him with head held proudly high! Wishing you a very Happy Rana Pratap Jayanti.

For the mighty spirit, stood for Chittoor like the dauntless mountain. Here is an ode to you, for your soul and your precious sacrifices. Happy Rana Pratap Jayanti!

Rana Pratap made us complete and fulfilled. We feel thankful to the gigantic warrior, who put his country before himself. Wish you a memorable Rana Pratap Jayanti!

