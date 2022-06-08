Happy Ganga Dussehra 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, and Whatsapp Status Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Ganga Dussehra is the most eventful day for the devout and the distressed. Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on Dashami of Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshta month. It is also known by another name, the "Gangavataran" which symbolizes the descent of the Holy Ganga from the heavens to the earth. Hindus celebrate this significant descent of Maa Ganga, which has cleansed the soil the hearts, and soul of Indian people.

This year, Ganga Dusshera will be celebrated on Thursday, 9 June 2022. The festivities go on for 10 continuous days to keep everyone engaged and thrilled. The best view of the ongoing festivities could be enjoyed at the Dashashwamedh Ghat at Varanasi, where scores of people perform the Deep Daan on the banks of Holy rivers. There is a belief that by doing so they will get the virtue of Ashwamedha Yagya. It also helps one to achieve name, fame, and prosperity and liberates the ancestors from their sins.

Hordes of visitors gather here on the banks of River Ganga on the Dusshera day to do aarti, pay their respects, and pray earnestly. A holy dip in this river has been a long-awaited dream of every Indian who desires to rid himself of his past and present karmas. Take a glance at the set of quotes, messages, wishes, and greetings, which we have gathered for you so that you can share with your loved ones on this special day. .

May the sprinkles of the holy Ganga cleanse your sorrows and ease your pains from within. Happy Ganga Dusshera!

Let the cascading streams of holy Ganga envelop your life with the required positivity and peace. My prayers for your well-being on this Ganga Dussehra.

May the energy of celestial kindness flow on you and refresh your spirits. May this Dussehra of Ma Ganga be peaceful and pleasant!

May Ma Ganga touch your life with peace, compassion, and bless you with a strong will to fulfill your goals.

Wishing that your life is as cheerful and bubbly as the joyous streams of Maa Ganga, Wish you a very blessed Dusshera this year.

Mother Ganges flows with a purpose, and a will to never give up on anyone. I wish she brings this out in you, this year at the Ganga Dusshera 2022!

Ganga flows on all lands, barren or fertile, rich or poor, sinful or virtuous with equanimity. Let this year of Ganga Dusshera bring you the required calm to handle life gracefully.

Let the pure strains of Ganga wash away all your ills and frustrations and bring peace and calm to your life. Our wishes for a rejuvenating Ganga Dusshera!

Dip yourself in the remembrance of Ganga, for an ultimate cleansing experience in your soul, Wish you all the best this Ganga Dusshera.

Let the mother in Ganga, support all your ventures, bless your every step, and take care of all your concerns, this Ganga Dusshera 2022!

Behind the success of every child, is the presence of the mother that stands behind, inconspicuous but all important and powerful. Let the divine presence of Mother Ganga assure the success you need this year during the Ganga Dusshera.

May the soothing streams of Ganga soothe your ills and cares away, this year of 2022, on Ganga Dusshera!

