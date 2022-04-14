Happy Baisakhi 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Messages and WhatsApp Status Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Baisakhi is also known as Vaisakhi and is associated with spring harvest in Northern India. It is celebrated by the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and adjoining areas. On this occasion, farmers celebrate the new year after harvesting the Rabi crop. This also marks the Indian Solar Year. Bathing in the holy rivers on this day gives auspicious results. Various programs are organized on the day of the Baisakhi festival.

This day marks the birth anniversary of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism, on 13 April 1699. Happy Baisakhi 2022 wishes, images, quotes, greetings, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp.

May God shower you with numerous blessings on this beautiful occasion of Baisakhi. Sending best wishes!

On this festival of harvest, hoping that you get all the happiness, health and peace. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family!

Let us celebrate the auspicious day of Baisakhi with new peace, new happiness, and joy. Happy Vaisakhi!

May God shower you with love, blessing and happiness! Happy Baisakhi wishes to you and your family!

May the beginning of this year gets filled with luck and love. I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the stunning occasion of Vaisakhi.

May the ambience of happiness and peace always surround your life and beautiful flower of love blossom from it. Happy Baisakhi!

Continue to walk on the right path and fight for injustice. Waahe Guru's blessings will always be on you. Happy Baisakhi!

Let the joyous occasion of Baisakhi take away all your tears. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family!

May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi fill your life with the blessings of Guru so that his grace always shines on you and your family!

May Waahe Guru give you the courage to fight evil and stand by the truth always. Wishing you a very Happy Baisakhi

