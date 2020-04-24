ENGLISH

    Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Quotes And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

    Akshaya Tritiya is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated among the Hindus. This is the day when Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped among the devotees.

    The day is considered to be quite auspicious and important for Hindus and therefore, they purchase vehicles, jewellery, houses and many other valuable assets. This year the festival will be observed on 26 April 2020.

    1. 'May this Akshaya Tritiya bring the hope of happy times for you and your family!'

    2. 'Wishing you and your family a truly blessed Akshaya Tritiya filled with joy and prosperity.'

    3. 'Akshaya means one that never diminishes. May this day bring you good luck and success which never diminishes.'

    4. 'May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.'

    5. 'Good Health, loads of wealth and prosperity in abundance, I am wishing you all the three things to you this Akshaya Tritiya.'

    6. 'May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness.'

    7. 'I pray to the Almighty for your success and prosperity with new beginnings. I wish you a Happy Akshaya Tritiya.'

    8. 'May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you.'

    9. 'Wishing you not just a day but a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity.Happy Akshaya Tritiya!'

    10. 'Let's celebrate the day of success and good luck, never diminishing fortune and fun and here's wishing you a Happy Akshay Tritiya.'

    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
