Hanuman Chalisa: Legend, Chaupai Remedies, And Spiritual Benefits

Hailed as the Valmiki's incarnation in the Kali uga, Saint Tulsidas composed the great composition Hanuman Chalisa. Chalisa means 40 and his couplets were 40 in number. Saint Tulsidas has assured us of the untold great benefits of Hanuman Chalisa that are going to be conferred on the reciter.

The 40 verses should be chanted for a total of 40 days to get your prayers answered. Hanuman Chalisa can wipe out evil spirits, reduce the malefic effect of Saturn and help with eradicating nightmares. For those lacking strength and courage, it infuses supreme courage. Read to know more.

Hanuman Chalisa: Legend Associated With It

Hanuman Chalisa, a set of 40 poetic verses is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It was composed by Tulsidas during his imprisonment under the hands of Aurangzeb, When Aurangzeb asked him to show Lord Rama to him, Tulsidas answered that it could be possible only with true devotion. Angered by the response, the emperor put Sant behind bars.

Taken aback and in dismay, Tulsidas prayed to Lord Hanuman, and Hanuman Chalisa flowed from his mouth. Also at this time, an army of menacing monkeys swarmed the palace and began creating a ruckus. Scared and unable to silence the monkeys, the emperor asked his men to release Tulsidas from prison. Memorising it a few times will help you to save it in your memory. Those who are reading it after dusk should do so only after they wash their hands, feet and face beforehand.

Hanuman Chalisa: Chaupai Remedies

It takes just 10 minutes to read this hymn whose chaupais have significance and answers for every human malady.

For eradicating bad karma- 1st verse

For procuring wisdom and strength - 2nd verse

Divine knowledge - 1st verse

To get rid of bad influences and vices - 3rd verse

For devotion - verses 7 and 8

Protection from poisons and snake bites - 11th verse

Removes misunderstanding between children - 12th verse

For fame - 13th - 15th verse

Recovery of loss of position and promotion in job - 16th -17th verse

Remove obstacles; accomplish difficult tasks - 20th verse

Protection from adverse planetary effects - 22nd verse

Protection from black magic and evil spirits - 24th verse

For good health -25th verse

Freedom from crisis - 26th verse

Fulfillment of desires - 27th - 28th verses

Victory over enemies - 30th verse

Occult powers and wealth - 31st verse

To live an ethical and fulfilling life - 32nd -35th verses

For mental peace - 36th verse

For grace of Lord Hanuman - 37th verse

Hanuman Chalisa : Spiritual Benefits

Chalisa plays a huge role in solving critical problems and wards off evil spirits and negative spirits

Reciting Chalisa on Saturday helps remove the bad effects of sade sati.

Hanuman Chalisa placed under the pillow can ward off nightmares effectively.

Post-traumatic stress responds well to the recitation of Chalisa.

Lord Hanuman, invoked by our prayers can remove hindrances on our way and help us achieve our tasks.

Those feeling overly stressed, can read Chalisa to rid themselves of it.

It is believed that Lord Hanuman can prevent accidents and ensure a successful trip, which is why many people have idols of Hanuman in their cars.

Enlightenment seekers can gain in wisdom and advance spiritually with regular recitations of Chalisa.

Bad influences can be erased from our life, by reciting Hanuman Chalisa. It helps to get you out of vices and addictions.

It promotes harmony and lets peace prevail in the domestic atmosphere.

The best antidote to the sade sati period would be to light til diya every night in front of the left facing hanuman photo. He must recite the Chalisa 11 times. This process should be done every night.

If the sadhak wants to recite for spiritual advancement, it should be recited 11 times at dusk without interruption daily.

Hanuman Chalisa must be recited 11 times in the afternoon if the sadhak wants wealth and food.

If physical strength is what you want to acquire, then recite Chalisa 21 times in the Brahmi muhurta. His daily meal should be first offered to Hanuman as bhog and then consumed by the sadhak. The diet should strictly avoid salt, rice, dal, carrots, nonvegetarian, onions, and spices. Oily items, cardamom and so on.

Hanuman Chalisa removes the sins of past so many lifetimes, and those of you who have a bad horoscope, might have sinned in the past life. Do not forget the Chalisa recitation as it helps with just this purpose.

If a person with a very weak horoscope wants to be unusually successful in life, all he has to do is to recite Chalisa 108 times for 108 days. Your poverty from several thousand previous births will be eradicated and you will get the merciful blessings of the Lord

For getting cured of chronic illnesses. One should recite the Chalisa 31 times for 40 days in the Brahma muhurat.

For getting the litigations resolved in your favour you should recite the stotra 21 times daily at dusk.

To get rid of the fear of and presence of ghosts, one must recite Chalisa 11 times at dusk and light camphor and guggul in your house so that the fragrance spreads to all corners of the house.

For becoming world famous and renowned, you must recite it 21000 times in a fixed number of days.

For becoming valorous and fearless one must recite it 21 times daily.

To stop venomous people from demotivating you and spreading hate against you, recite it 11 times daily.

Daily recitation of 11 times protects you from all dangers known or unknown.

This stotra doubles up as your inner conscience that highlights your rights and wrongs and lets you distinguish between the bad and the good.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:00 [IST]