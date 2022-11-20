Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022: Know About Date, Time, Rituals, Mantra, Celebrations And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Vrishchikam Shukla Paksha Ekadasi is known as Guruvayur Ekadasi. which is observed at the famous Shri Guruvayur Krishna temple in Kerala. Since Guruvayur Ekadasi is observed as per Solar Calendar it might fall either in Kartik or Margashirsha month. Of all the 24 ekadashi, the Vrishchika Ekadasi is of special importance in Guruvayur Temple. Read to know more about this day.

Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022: Date And Time

The temple's sanctum is open from the day of Dashami and closes only on at 09:00 pm on Dwadashi.

Guruvayur Ekadashi on Sunday, 04 December 2022

On 5 December 2022, Parana Time lasts from 06:28 am to 08:45 am

On Parana Day Dwadashi will conclude before Sunrise

Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 05:39 am on 03 December 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Ends at 05:34 am on 04 December 2022

This is also an occasion to celebrate the Gita Jayanti which also includes a grand elephant procession to the nearby Parthasarathy Temple. Gita Jayanti is known as Geethopadesam Day here. Dwadasi Panam on 05 December 2022, offers Dwadashi Panam in the Koothambalam of the temple. this is nothing but sacred money or coins that are deemed very auspicious.

Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022: Puja Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning and take vows for fasting the entire day after the early morning prayer. Using the Holy Ganga Jal, Basil, flowers and Panchamrit for puja is mandatory for Lord Vishnu worship. Both ways of fasting, Nirahar and phalahar can be observed. After the evening worship concludes. It is time for people on fast to break their fast and begin their Parana. Ekadashi Parana Vidhi is completed on Dwadashi day.

Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022: Ekadashi Mantra To Chant

Lord Vishnu mantra chanted during Ekadashi Puja is: 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' It is also advised to chant Hare Krishna maha-mantra, 108 times.

The mantra goes as: 'Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare or Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare.

Devotees must also sing Ekadashi Maha Aarti hymn during their morning and evening prayers. Food should be served to the needy on this day.

Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022: Fasting Rules

If you're keeping Ekadashi fast, here are a few things you must keep in mind:

You can consume only one saltless meal for the whole day.

Fresh fruits, dry fruits, vegetables, nuts and milk products are the preferred items for consumption.

Sabudana Khichdi is consumed instead of cereals.

Cereals, dal and honey are best avoided from the day of Dashami.

Avoid the consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Nirjala Ekadashi should be observed as far as possible.

Guruvayur Ekadasi: Celebrations

Fasting should begin on Ekadasi tithi and end before Dwadasi tithi concludes.

Avoid Rice, salt and grains in your diet.

Do a simple puja at home and then get pujas done and offer worship, prayers, Tulsi and Chandan at a Krishna Temple to Lord Krishna.

The naivedyam to offer to Lord Krishna should be banana or white coloured food.

Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" 108 times, reading bhagavatam or Bhagavad Gita, offering food to the cow, planting Tulsi and other trees are the other prescribed rituals for this day.

Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022: Ekadasi Vilakku And Elephant Procession

Ekadasi Vilakku starts from 04 November 2022. The lighting of Ekadasi Vilakku or diyas is a very pompous event and it starts a month before the Ekadasi day. The entire temple is lit with diyas. The oil and other necessary ingredients are given by the devotees.

Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022: Rituals Associated With Elephant Procession

Once the puja concludes at night, the procession carrying the famous Ekadasi Vilakku begins with the regal elephants, gauging the surroundings in fleeting glances, stepping lazily with a waddling gait that occasionally synchronises with the fervently beating drums to immerse everyone in the vibrant mood. Hundreds attend this event.

Lord Guruvayurappan owns a fleet of elephants in India, who actually follow him along in a procession on Ekadashi.

Gajarajan Guruvayoor Kesavan, a legendary elephant who died on the Guruvayur Ekadashi day was respected by all the devotees when it was alive. This elephant posthumously receives honour at this temple on every possible occasion even today.

On this day, the leader of elephants at Punnathur Kotta of the Guruvayur Temple places a garland on the statue of Guruvayur Kesavan while all the elephants surround the idol and pay their silent respect to it.

Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022: Significance Associated With This Day

As mentioned in the Padma Purana, Ekadashi is observed by both Vaishnavas and the Non-Vaishnava community. Devotees who keep this fast do not consume a diet with cereals, wheat, spices and most vegetables. Vrata preparations begin on Dashami (the 10th day), or the day before Ekadashi.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Sunday, November 20, 2022, 12:01 [IST]