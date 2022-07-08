Guru Purnima 2022: Donate These Items According To Your Zodiac Sign On This Day Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Acharya Devo Bhava! This is a popular slogan for every student who engages in spiritual sadhana (discipline or dedicated practice). As per scriptures, the original or the first teacher of the world is Lord Shiva who is called 'Jagadguru'.

Maharshi Veda Vyas, the son of Parashara Rishi was born on the Purnima day of Ashadha month. He is believed to be the incarnation of Sri Maha Vishnu who descended down to earth to show us a way towards living a life with purpose and finally achieving liberation from the cycle of birth and death. His birthday has been celebrated as the day of the Guru, and therefore to mark this special day, Guru Purnima is celebrated every year.

This year in 2022, Guru Purnima will be observed on 13 July. This was the day, when Maharshi Veda Vyas compartmentalised the Vedas. Astrologically speaking, four special yogas of Hamsa, Shasha, Bhadra, and Ruchaka are being formed due to various planetary combinations. To top it all, Budhaditya yoga is also being formed due to Mercury. Any mantra initiation taken from the Guru on this day will help one to achieve spiritual progress and material prosperity in life.

If Diksha mantra (mantra initiated by the guru) is recited on especially solar and lunar eclipses, they enhance the power of the prayers and the effect of the mantra increases a thousand-fold or higher. Mantra Siddhi will also be attained quickly if recited on the days of eclipse. Similarly, Jaap initiation done by Guru on Poornima is highly auspicious for attaining mantra siddhi. (Mastery over the mantra) Ashadha masa is known to be very beneficial for any mantra Diksha (initiation) except for Lakshmi mantras which must not be started this month.

So let us find out more about the items that one can donate based on the zodiac sign on the day of Guru Purnima.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On Guru Purnima, donating jaggery, red vermillion and red clothes to the poor you will be able to surmount your financial crisis. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Light an earthen ghee nanda deep (light an unbroken flame of ghee lamp lit using ghee) your puja mandir till the arrival of the guru Poornima muhurta. Taureans are advised to donate sugar candy on this day. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Feeding green fodder to cows is extremely auspicious on this day. Donate whole moong to the needy to keep your married life happy. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Cancerian women must take good care of their mothers and gift a saree or shawl to them on this day. Donating rice to the poor and needy is believed to relieve you of stress. Leo: 23 July - 22 August On this auspicious occasion, seeking the blessings of the elders and giving them gifts will be propitious. Donating wheat to the needy will enhance one's prestige in society. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Get the blessings of a priest in a temple and offer them Dakshina as per your capacity. Green fodder must be fed to the cow on this day. Libra: 23 September - 22 October Donate whatever you can to the needy and the downtrodden. Offer kheer to young girls on this day to enjoy success and prosperity. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Donate study materials and books to poor students. Feed gram and jaggery to the monkeys. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Blessings of elders is very much crucial for you for this day. Request them to touch five types of fruits which must later be distributed amongst the poor. Donate gram in temples as this will ensure happiness and prosperity in the house. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Donate alms to the needy people. Do seva to elders in the house and learn something from their experience in life. Distribute blankets to the poor and the needy as this will ward off all obstacles to your job or business. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It is highly auspicious to donate clothes, food to the elderly residents of an old-age home and give a nice gift to a child. Also, you can donate black urad in temples. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March Visit your teachers or guide and gift clothes. Learn Guru mantra from them as it ensures great benefits. Donate sweets made of turmeric and gram flour to the poor and needy on this day. It will fulfil all your wishes. Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption Image sources: Wikimedia Commons