Goddess Kabbalamma Temple: History, Legends, Architecture, And Nearby Attractions

On your way back from Mysore to Bangalore to Mysore, you must have passed by the huge mountainous terrains of Ramanagar, or the Rocky Hills which is important for hiking enthusiasts, the regional movie buffs, or the devotees of Shri Kabbalamma, an avatar of Goddess Kali who owns the surrounding areas of Kabbalu village in Ramanagar.

You may end up with an urge to visit this place over and over again for its sheer beauty, the inexplicable eeriness, not so earthly, and the peaceful vibes that call you to savour the historical spirit of this place. Read on to know more about this temple.

Goddess Kabbalamma Temple: History And Significance

Shri Kabbalamma Temple is situated in a village called Kabbalu in Kanakapura Taluk, Ramanagara district of Karnataka. One can travel from Bangalore via Kanakapura or Ramanagara / Channapattana to reach this place. It is at a distance of 70 - 75 km from Bangalore. The best time to visit is between October to February.

The temple Surrounded by devotees from nearby or far-off places, this famous temple has attracted everyone, of all hierarchical levels, from the cream of the society to the unsuspecting villagers nearby. It is a part of the rocky terrain that is renovated and demarcated as a temple. The natural landscape around the temple, provides the ideal setting for a peaceful retreat or a getaway from the daily grind of life.

The temple has a teeming number of 28 villages around it, and village and Fort have been named after the deity of this place. It is one of the prominent spiritual pilgrimage centers in Karnataka. As per the local legends, while Goddess Kabbalamma was seeking a place for herself, in the terrains of Ramnagar, she met with the bull, Basaveshwara who nodded his head in acceptance for Mother Goddess to stay with him, there. Even today, Basaveshwara the bull, is worshipped in his temple by the devotees before they visit the sanctum of Goddess Kabbalamma.

Goddess Kabbalamma Temple: Legends And Stories

Devotees, desparate with wants and seriously in need of a solution, resort to the Goddess Kabbalamma. According to some devotees, it is common experience to see people praying for good partner or wellbeing of their spouse in the premises of this temple.

The Tale Of Basaveshwara, The Bull

There is a resident bull, that is believed to be an element of the Goddess, roams about, peacefully, does not harm anyone. This bull with a very mythical background, is known to bless the devotees in its own interesting way, Fondly referred to as Basaveshwara, the devotees who pray to this bull for wish fulfilment, have to sleep on the floor, and let it walk over him or her. Small children also enthusiastically participate in this event. Devotees also tie currency notes to its horns to express their gratitude to the bull for fulfilling their wishes.

The Flower Dropping From The Trishul

This is another event that Goddess Kabbalamma devotees strive not to miss, and the flower puja is arranged separately for every devotee. The priest, after completing the puja chores, sticks a small flower on the Trishul or Trident in the hands of the Goddess and waits for a response as the devotee confesses his desire to her. It takes a maximum of 15 minutes for the response to arrive. If it arrives, then the wish is fulfilled no matter what comes on your way. The flower automatically drops within 15 minutes, if in case the answer from the goddess is positive. If the wish is not going to be realized, then the flower does not drop from the Trishul. Many celebrities, including film personalities, and political bigwigs can be seen attending this event regularly.

Goddess Kabbalamma Temple: Architecture

Constructed in granite, this east facing temple has four gopuras, built in Dravidian style. The temple has fenced walls and an arch. At the main gateway to temple, one can find a pillared mandap (porch) with a covered roof and some captivating stone art. Apart from the idol of the mother goddess, other sculptures include a bull and a small wooden chariot that can be found in the premises of the temple. A large verandah is constructed in order to facilitate ceremonies and other religious events. The intricate stone art, adorning the temple, from the gateway to the mandapa, displays Goddess Kabbalamma's leelas that are etched with finesse.

The major festival held at this premises is the Goddess Kabbalamma fair, which is attended by people from surrounding villages. The deity is also taken out on a procession in the chariot which goes around the village, pulled by most of the villagers according to whom it is a very auspicious act.

Goddess Kabbalamma Temple: Nearby Attractions

Kabbalu village along with the Kabbalu Fort offers twin mesmerizing attractions that draw a flock of regular visitors. Climbing the large rock that is over 250 meters high, one can get mind-blowing views of the surrounding plains and granite structures. There is no dearth of nature photographers that throng this thrilling locale for capturing the environs in those exquisite angles that offer deeper insights into this place. This large rock serves as a major landmark that guides you through convoluted long narrow roads to reach this enigmatic spiritual attraction.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 10:00 [IST]